Square Enix announces action-heavy spinoff Final Fantasy Origin



The following Final Fantasy spinoff is heavy on the motion, and definitely doesn’t skimp on the subject of big swords. At its E3 2021 keynote, Square Enix revealed Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin — sure, that’s the precise full title — which is billed as a collaboration between Final Fantasy veterans Tetsuya Nomura and Kazushige Nojima, and famend motion sport studio Crew Ninja. You will get a way of the motion within the trailer above.

It’s not clear how, precisely, the sport ties again to the remainder of the franchise, however the description definitely sounds very Final Fantasy:

With the reminiscence of their wrestle buried deep of their hearts… Jack and his allies, Ash and Jed, burn with resolve to defeat Chaos as they throw open the gates to the Chaos Shrine. But doubts stay — are they honestly the Warriors of Mild the prophecy foretold? Step right into a world of darkish fantasy and revel within the exhilarating, action-packed battles!

The sport is slated to launch in 2022 for the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Sequence X/S, and PC, although a PS5 demo will likely be out there on June twenty fourth.