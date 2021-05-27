Square Enix announces Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate



Square Enix has introduced the most recent mainline entry within the Dragon Quest sequence. Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate was revealed on a livestream to have fun the sequence’ thirty fifth anniversary. Not a lot past the sport’s emblem and title was revealed, however sequence creator Yuji Horii hinted at some adjustments to the normal turn-based battle system, and mentioned Square Enix was aiming for a simultaneous worldwide launch.

Dragon Quest is the most well-liked RPG sequence in Japan. The final sport, Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age, was launched for the PlayStation 4 and 3DS in its house market in 2017, although the unique Western launch solely got here to the PS4 and PC. An up to date model, Dragon Quest XI S, was launched for the Nintendo Swap and later got here to Xbox, PS4, PC, and Stadia. In complete, Square Enix has shipped greater than six million copies of Dragon Quest XI worldwide.

Square Enix additionally introduced 5 extra new Dragon Quest titles throughout the broadcast.

Dragon Quest Treasures, a treasure-hunting RPG starring characters from Dragon Quest XI

A remake of Dragon Quest III in an analogous “HD-2D” visible type to Square Enix’s Octopath Traveler

The subsequent main growth to Dragon Quest X, the Japan-only MMO

Dragon Quest X Offline, a top-down model of X that doesn’t require an web connection

Dragon Quest Keshikeshi, a cellular puzzle sport

That’s so much of Dragon Quest to be getting on with, though solely III and Treasures are confirmed for a worldwide launch at this stage.