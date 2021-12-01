Square Is Renamed Block, Perhaps Signaling Jack Dorsey’s Crypto Ambitions

Payment company Square said Wednesday it is blocking its name, with the company’s chief executive, Jack Dorsey, a cryptocurrency enthusiast and one of the leading blockchain technology hubs running on it.

Mr Dorsey said on Monday that he was stepping down from the helm of his other company, Twitter, with many believing he could focus more on cryptocurrency and Square.

The block will be the name of the “corporate component”, Square is the company’s division that helps people and businesses process payments, the company said in a news release. The parent company also owns a Bitcoin-focused developer platform called Tidal, a music streaming service, cash app, payment service and TBD54566975. No organizational changes will be made to the company other than the name change, Square said.

The name has many meanings for the company – building blocks, neighboring blocks and their local businesses, communities coming together in block parties filled with music, blockchain, a section of code and barriers to overcome. The release is officially expected to change name on December 10.