Square Is Renamed Block, Perhaps Signaling Jack Dorsey’s Crypto Ambitions
Payment company Square said Wednesday it is blocking its name, with the company’s chief executive, Jack Dorsey, a cryptocurrency enthusiast and one of the leading blockchain technology hubs running on it.
Mr Dorsey said on Monday that he was stepping down from the helm of his other company, Twitter, with many believing he could focus more on cryptocurrency and Square.
The block will be the name of the “corporate component”, Square is the company’s division that helps people and businesses process payments, the company said in a news release. The parent company also owns a Bitcoin-focused developer platform called Tidal, a music streaming service, cash app, payment service and TBD54566975. No organizational changes will be made to the company other than the name change, Square said.
The name has many meanings for the company – building blocks, neighboring blocks and their local businesses, communities coming together in block parties filled with music, blockchain, a section of code and barriers to overcome. The release is officially expected to change name on December 10.
Mr. Dorsey has become more and more fascinated with cryptocurrencies and promises in recent years. Decentralization that can allow blockchain technology. In 2019, he said, Twitter will help create a decentralized type of social media in which users can create their own algorithms and control their own communities. The only thing in it Twitter Bio is “#bitcoin”.
Deep penetration into cryptocurrency and blockchain Mr. That could be tempting for Dorsey, who has spent the last few years as chief executive of social media, defending Twitter’s role in disseminating false information, testifying in front of politicians and frequently criticizing ex-people. President Donald J. Trump, who was banned from Twitter shortly after the January 6 attack on the Capitol.
Mr. Dorsey did not refer to cryptocurrency or blockchain in a brief quote from his company name change, but said that despite the new name, “the purpose of our financial empowerment remains the same. No matter how we grow or change, we will continue to build tools to help increase access to the economy.
#Square #Renamed #Block #Signaling #Jack #Dorseys #Crypto #Ambitions
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.