Squaw Valley, home of the 1960 Winter Olympics, joins the canceled pile of American history

Squaw Valley – home of the 1960 Winter Olympics – became the latest American institution to come under public pressure and change its name, dropping the term ‘racist and sexist’ for a Native American woman rooted in the Lewis and Clark era.

The Lake Tahoe-area resort in northern California, known as Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows Ski Resort, will now be called Palisades Tahoe, the owners announced in an Instagram post on Monday.

“As much as we cherish the memories associated with our resort name, we must acknowledge that these emotional attachments do not justify our continued use of a word that is widely accepted as a racist and sexist slur ,” Ron Cohen, president and COO of Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, told CNN.

The move comes as Confederate statues fall across the country and sports franchises such as the Washington Redskins and Cleveland Indians have moved to distance themselves from nicknames seen as derogatory.

According to its website, the resort in Olympic Valley, California, has 6,000 skiable acres on two mountains and sees about 400 inches of snow each year.

The popular ski resort in Northern California changed its name, picking up from the Washoe tribe who lived in the area before white settlers.

“The recognition and accountability we are seeing across the country has led us to conclude that this is the right time to acknowledge the need for change,” Cohen said.

The word ‘squaw’ also falls into what is now seen by the group as an offensive term for an indigenous woman, which was a shortened form of the original Mohawk word ‘otsikwaw’, which translates to ‘vagina’.

During the late 1700s and 1800s, the term was hijacked by white settlers and used to describe a Native American woman who provided sexual favors to white men. It was used in the 1800s by well-known authors, including James Fenimore Cooper’s ‘The Last of the Mohicans’, published in 1826.

Cohen said petitions to change the name of the ski resort were signed by thousands of people last year.

The former Squaw Valley ski resort – now renamed Palisades Tahoe – was established in 1949 and hosted the 1960 Winter Olympics

The backlash prompted owners to dive into the history of the word, and in a July 2020 internal report, fur traders in the 1700s and 1800s used the term Native American to refer to ‘a woman who turned to white men. gives sexual satisfaction to

A July 2020 internal report also stated that many press guidelines for major publications – such as Fox and its affiliates, the Associated Press and USA Today, among others – classify the term as ‘derogatory’ or This is called ‘racial abuse’.

Cohen said, ‘While we love our local history and memories we all associate with this place because it has been named for so long, we are facing overwhelming evidence that ‘Squaw ‘ The word is considered offensive.

Formerly Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows ski resort in Northern California said on Instagram it would remove the ‘racist’ and ‘sexist’ word ‘squaw’ from its name: ‘While the name may be new, the legend and legacy of these valleys continues. But, now in the form of Palisades Tahoe. #PalisadesTahoe’ READ Also Boris Johnson’s ‘Global Britain’ Makes Shaky Start at G7 Summit

Before the territory of Northern California was occupied by white settlers, it was home to the Washoe tribe, who praised the name change as a ‘courageous’ decision.

Tribe president Serrell Smokey told The New York Times, ‘They were willing to do it.

‘They weren’t forced. Of course the tribe pushed them for many years. But the fact that they were ready to do the right thing and to get rid of this very damning word that was in the name of their resort was really bold.’

The name change comes at a time when the United States is going through what some call a ‘cancelled culture’.

Scroll down for the full report.

Two out of 18 slides of the power point presentation on name change from July 2020 (scroll down to see all slides)

The country’s racial count includes the removal of Native America, which some consider an offensive Native American term.

During the previous year, Washington DC removed the word ‘Redskins’ from its football team and the Cleveland baseball team removed the word ‘Indians’ from its team name.

Last week the largest Confederate statue in America – a 12-ton bronze statue of Confederate Army General Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Virginia – was removed from its pedestal, sparking debate.

The removal of General Lee has drawn criticism from conservatives and some historians, particularly from former President Donald Trump.

“Our culture is being destroyed and our history and heritage, both good and bad, are being extinguished by radical leftists, and we cannot allow that to happen,” Trump said in an emailed statement.

‘If we had Robert E. Lee in command of our troops in Afghanistan, that disaster many years ago would have ended in a complete and total victory.

‘What an embarrassment we are facing because we don’t have the talent of Robert E. Lee!’

The Olympic Valley resort in the Lake Tahoe area has 6,000 skiable acres on two mountains and sees about 400 inches of snow each year, according to its website.

“Today is the first day of the next chapter in our resort’s history,” Palisades Tahoe said in its Instagram post.

‘From our founding in 1949 and hosting the 1960 Winter Olympics, to the free-skiing pioneers and Olympians who put us on the map, the past seven decades have cemented our mountains’ place in the halls of ski history.

‘While the name may be new, the legend and legacy of these valleys continues, now as Palisades Tahoe. #PalisadesTahoe.’