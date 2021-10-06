Squid #Game #Netflix #Hit #Taps #South #Korean #Faires

In the hit dystopian television show “Squid Game” on Netflix, 456 people facing dire debt and financial despair play a series of deadly children’s games to win a $38 million cash prize in South Korea.

Koo Yong-hyun never encountered masked homicide guards or contestants slitting his throat like the characters on the show. But the 35-year-old office worker who watched “Squid Games” in Seoul on the same night said he empathizes with the characters and their struggle to survive in the country’s deeply unequal society.

Mr Koo, who met at freelance gigs and government unemployment checks after losing his stable job, said it is “nearly impossible to live comfortably with a regular worker’s salary” in a city with runaway housing prices. Like many young people in South Korea and elsewhere, Mr. Koo sees an increasing competition for grabbing a piece of the shrinking pie, just like the contestants in the “Squid Game”.

Those similarities have helped turn the nine-episode drama into an unexpected international sensation. “Squid Game” is now the top-ranked show in the United States on Netflix and is well on its way to becoming one of the streaming service’s most-watched shows in its history. “There’s a very good chance this will be our biggest show ever,” Ted SarandosNetflix co-CEO said during a recent business conference.