‘Squid Game’: Wonder if you’ll survive? what to read here

‘Squid Game’: How an ultra-violent Korean series became Netflix’s biggest hit [The Age]

“The show’s focus on the growing gap between the rich and the poor may have proved timely for viewers,” says Dr. Sung-A Lee, an expert in Korean film and television from Macquarie University. Of the show’s characters, she says, ‘ It’s about Homo economicus rather than Homo sapiens – these are people who only think about money. ‘We’re living in an era where people follow neoliberal ideology without knowing it, so I guess The audience recognizes themselves in the story.

‘Who is Gong Yu?’ [Marie Claire]

“Yu is a familiar face to fans of Korean content. The 41-year-old actor has featured in some of the biggest K-dramas and movies of the past 20 years, all keeping his personal life off social media. If you’re seeing Yu for the first time, here’s what we know about him and what his projects you can look forward to. “

‘This “squid game” uncovers a key clue hidden behind the beds in TikTok Episode 1 [Bustle]

“A clever TikTok user noticed that the signs to escape from the deadly games were inside the bunker ever since they woke up in Episode 1. The clues were in front of him,” wrote TikTok user @lucy.what1 on his brief clip. The video zooms in on the empty bunker, from a scene later in the series when the number of players was reduced, clearly showing wall paintings that depict all six games played throughout the season.

‘Squid Game’ Knockoffs Are Latest Sensation To Take Over Roblox’ [Polygon]

“These knockoffs can spread across the Roblox platform because it is difficult to issue a claim against a children’s game, and at the same time, knockoff and parody games often go unnoticed. In fact, on-platform developers have been able to use ‘Dragon Ball Z’. ‘ and ‘Daemon Slayer.’ Whether these developers get caught depends on how aggressively the IP owners protect their content We do.

‘I Tried The Dalgona Candy Challenge To See If I Would Survive The ‘Squid Game’ [Delish]

“I was curious how difficult it could be, so I decided to try it myself. I followed this recipe from Korean Bapsang, but improvised with a few tools. I put 6 tablespoons of sugar in a pot on low heat. I put it on the side. Once it all melted, I turned off the heat and added a small spoonful of baking soda. What happened next were the most chaotic two minutes of my life.”