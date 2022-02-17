Sreesanth Returns to Red Ball Cricket After Nine Years in Ranji Trophy 2022 Sung Emotional Song After Being Unsold in IPL Auction 2022

S Sreesanth Sung Emotional Song After Unsold in IPL Auction 2022: S Sreesanth has returned to red ball cricket after 9 years through Ranji Trophy 2022. He recently shared an emotional song video after he was not bid for IPL 2022.

S Sreesanth, a member of India’s T20 world champion 2007 and ODI world champion 2011 team, has returned to red ball cricket after a long time. Sreesanth last played red ball match for Rest of India against Mumbai in February 2013. After this, Sreesanth now took the field against Meghalaya in the Ranji Trophy 2022 along with Kerala.

S Sreesanth made a splendid start against Meghalaya in the first match of Ranji 2022. He led the bowling attack of Kerala in this match and started first. Meghalaya’s entire team was reduced to 148 runs in front of the Kerala bowlers in the first innings. Sreesanth bowled two maiden overs in 11.4 overs and also took two wickets for 40 runs.

Last year, he returned to the cricket field after getting a clean chit in the IPL spot-fixing case. He was also seen leading Kerala in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament 2021 and the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 of the 50 over format. But for the first time after his return, Sreesanth landed today to play the red ball format.

Shanthakumaran Sreesanth made his Test debut for India on 1 March 2006 against England. Earlier in October 2005, he had made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka. In December 2006, he also got the opportunity to play the first T20 for India against South Africa. Sreesanth made his First Class and List A debut in 2002-03.

Sreesanth played his first match in IPL for Punjab Kings in the first season of the league. He was last seen playing for Rajasthan Royals in 2013. After this, he was banned after his name surfaced in spot-fixing. But that ban was lifted by the court last year and he got a clean chit in that case.

Always grateful and always looking forward…❤️❤️❤️❤️????????????????????????lots of love and respect to each and everyone of u.:”om Nama Shivaya ” pic.twitter.com/cfqUyKxtVK — Sreesanth (@sreesanth36) February 14, 2022

Spill pain after not being sold in IPL auction

Sreesanth recently shared a video of him singing an emotional song on social media after his name did not figure in the mega auction for IPL 2022. In this video, Indian bowlers were singing the song ‘Ruk Jaana Nahi Tu Kahin Haar Ke…’. He wrote in its caption that, I will always be thankful and will always keep moving forward. Lots of love to you all. Om Namah Shivay.

Significantly, S Sreesanth, who took 169 international wickets for India, was named in the list of 590 players finalized for the IPL auction. But the name of Sreesanth, who took 40 wickets in 44 IPL matches, did not come in the auction. In the end he was left unsold. He has represented Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals and Kochi Tuskers Kerala in the IPL.