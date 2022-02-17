Sports

Sreesanth Returns to Red Ball Cricket After Nine Years in Ranji Trophy 2022 Sung Emotional Song After Being Unsold in IPL Auction 2022

12 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Sreesanth Returns to Red Ball Cricket After Nine Years in Ranji Trophy 2022 Sung Emotional Song After Being Unsold in IPL Auction 2022
Written by admin
Sreesanth Returns to Red Ball Cricket After Nine Years in Ranji Trophy 2022 Sung Emotional Song After Being Unsold in IPL Auction 2022

Sreesanth Returns to Red Ball Cricket After Nine Years in Ranji Trophy 2022 Sung Emotional Song After Being Unsold in IPL Auction 2022

Sreesanth Returns to Red Ball Cricket After Nine Years in Ranji Trophy 2022 Sung Emotional Song After Being Unsold in IPL Auction 2022

S Sreesanth Sung Emotional Song After Unsold in IPL Auction 2022: S Sreesanth has returned to red ball cricket after 9 years through Ranji Trophy 2022. He recently shared an emotional song video after he was not bid for IPL 2022.

Contents hide
1 S Sreesanth Sung Emotional Song After Unsold in IPL Auction 2022: S Sreesanth has returned to red ball cricket after 9 years through Ranji Trophy 2022. He recently shared an emotional song video after he was not bid for IPL 2022.
2 Spill pain after not being sold in IPL auction

S Sreesanth, a member of India’s T20 world champion 2007 and ODI world champion 2011 team, has returned to red ball cricket after a long time. Sreesanth last played red ball match for Rest of India against Mumbai in February 2013. After this, Sreesanth now took the field against Meghalaya in the Ranji Trophy 2022 along with Kerala.

S Sreesanth made a splendid start against Meghalaya in the first match of Ranji 2022. He led the bowling attack of Kerala in this match and started first. Meghalaya’s entire team was reduced to 148 runs in front of the Kerala bowlers in the first innings. Sreesanth bowled two maiden overs in 11.4 overs and also took two wickets for 40 runs.

Last year, he returned to the cricket field after getting a clean chit in the IPL spot-fixing case. He was also seen leading Kerala in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament 2021 and the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 of the 50 over format. But for the first time after his return, Sreesanth landed today to play the red ball format.

READ Also  Ian Chappell take jibe on Pakistan born Usman Khawaja ready for Ashes series after 2 years Australian opener insulted former captain

Shanthakumaran Sreesanth made his Test debut for India on 1 March 2006 against England. Earlier in October 2005, he had made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka. In December 2006, he also got the opportunity to play the first T20 for India against South Africa. Sreesanth made his First Class and List A debut in 2002-03.

Sreesanth played his first match in IPL for Punjab Kings in the first season of the league. He was last seen playing for Rajasthan Royals in 2013. After this, he was banned after his name surfaced in spot-fixing. But that ban was lifted by the court last year and he got a clean chit in that case.

Spill pain after not being sold in IPL auction

Sreesanth recently shared a video of him singing an emotional song on social media after his name did not figure in the mega auction for IPL 2022. In this video, Indian bowlers were singing the song ‘Ruk Jaana Nahi Tu Kahin Haar Ke…’. He wrote in its caption that, I will always be thankful and will always keep moving forward. Lots of love to you all. Om Namah Shivay.

Significantly, S Sreesanth, who took 169 international wickets for India, was named in the list of 590 players finalized for the IPL auction. But the name of Sreesanth, who took 40 wickets in 44 IPL matches, did not come in the auction. In the end he was left unsold. He has represented Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals and Kochi Tuskers Kerala in the IPL.

READ Also  Sevilla 0-1 Real Madrid: Bounou blunder gives Zidane a welcome win


#Sreesanth #Returns #Red #Ball #Cricket #Years #Ranji #Trophy #Sung #Emotional #Song #Unsold #IPL #Auction

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  MS Dhoni CSK coach: Brad Hogg said that if the franchise does not retain him in the 2022 IPL, MS Dhoni will become the CSK coach.

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment