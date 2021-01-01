srh abdul samad: Watch the video Sunrisers Hyderabad batsman Abdul Samad hit a big six in the net ahead of the IPL

Sunrisers Hyderabad batsman Abdul Samad has made a huge impact in his short career. The youngster has not played any cricket since the end of IPL 2021 but it has not affected his form.Sunrisers Hyderabad has shared a video clip in which Abdul Samad is practicing batting in the net. In this video shared on Thursday, Samad’s bat is seen in many colors. The Jammu and Kashmir batsman is hitting the ball very well. He is hitting long shots and looks very comfortable on the wicket.

23 seconds in this video, Samad is playing very good shots on the side. He knows the length well and is hitting free-flowing. Whether the ball is full length or a short pitch, Samad’s batting looks amazing on every ball.

Samad Sunrisers will be seen playing for Hyderabad in the remaining matches of IPL 2021. Samad played 4 matches in the first phase of IPL and scored 36 runs. He was already out with a hamstring injury.

In the 2020 season of IPL (IPL 2021) played in UAE, he scored 111 runs with a strike rate of 170.76. He would love to take advantage of the opportunity this season as well.

