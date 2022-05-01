SRH vs CSK IPL 2022 Match Highlights: Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 13 runs as soon as MS Dhoni took over

IPL 2022 SRH vs CSK: In the 46th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, Chennai Super Kings defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 13 runs. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bowl in this match played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Rituraj Gaikwad was adjudged player of the match.

Batting first, Chennai Super Kings scored 202 for 2 in 20 overs. Chasing the target, Sunrisers Hyderabad could only manage 189 runs for 6 wickets in 20 overs. Nicholas Pooran scored an unbeaten 64 off 33 balls with the help of 3 fours and 6 sixes for Sunrisers Hyderabad. In this, 3 sixes came in his last over.

Apart from him, Kane Williamson scored 47 runs in 37 balls and Abhishek Sharma scored 39 runs in 24 balls. Shashank Singh was dismissed after scoring 15 runs in 14 balls. Mukesh Chaudhary was the most successful from Chennai Super Kings. He took 4 wickets for 46 runs in 4 overs. He took 2-2 wickets in the second and third overs. Mitchell Santner and Dwayne Pretorius also managed to take a wicket each.

Sunrisers Hyderabad is at number four after this defeat. At the same time, Chennai Super Kings remains at number 9. To see the complete mark sheet you can click here can do. Earlier, for Chennai Super Kings, Rituraj Gaikwad was dismissed for 99 runs in 57 balls with the help of 6 fours and 6 sixes.

Rituraj Gaikwad missed his second IPL century by one run. The team’s second opener Devon Conway remained unbeaten on 85 off 55 balls with the help of 8 fours and 4 sixes. T Natarajan took both the wickets for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Umran Malik and Aiden Markram proved to be expensive. Umran gave 48 runs in 4 overs and Markram gave 36 runs in 3 overs.

After the toss, Kane Williamson said that no change has been made in his team. Mahendra Singh Dhoni said that two changes have been made in his team. Simarjit Singh and Devon Conway have been included in the playing XI in place of Dwayne Bravo and Shivam Dubey.

In this match both the teams landed with these players.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (capt), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Marco Yousson, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.

Chennai Super Kings Playing XI: Rituraj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Devon Conway, Ambati Rayudu, Simarjit Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (C/W), Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Pretorius, Mukesh Choudhary, Mahesh Thikshana.