SRH vs RCB IPL 2022 Playing 11 Team Prediction Dream 11 – SRH vs RCB Playing 11 Dream 11: Nicholas Pooran and Mahipal Lomror will be eyeing, this could be the playing XI of both the teams

The 54th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is to be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on 8 May. This match is going to start at 3:30 PM Indian time. The live telecast of the match can be seen on various channels of Star Sports Network. Live scores can be tracked on Jansatta.com.

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore are facing each other for the second time this season. Sunrisers Hyderabad are currently at the sixth position in the points table of this season of IPL, while Royal Challengers Bangalore are currently at the fourth position in the points table. Sunrisers Hyderabad has played 10 matches in this season of IPL. In this they were able to win five matches, while Royal Challengers Bangalore played 11 matches in this season where they won 6 matches.

Sunrisers Hyderabad played their last match against Delhi Capitals, where they lost the match by 21 runs. Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran scored 42 runs and 62 runs respectively for Sunrisers Hyderabad in that game. Royal Challengers Bangalore, on the other hand, played their last match against Chennai Super Kings, where they won by 13 runs. Mahipal Lomror and Faf du Plessis scored 42 and 38 respectively for Royal Challengers Bangalore in that game.

In this match both the teams can go with these players.

Probable Playing XI of Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar/Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Yousson/Sean Abbott, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.

Probable Playing XI for Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammad Siraj.

You can check out the suggested playing XI below to make Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore dream 11 match.

Suggested Playing XI No.1 for Dream11 team of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match 1:

Wicketkeeper- Nicholas Pooran. Batsmen- Faf du Plessis (Captain), Virat Kohli, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi. All-rounders- Glenn Maxwell, Aiden Markram (Vice-Captain), Bowlers- Wanindu Hasranga, Josh Hazlewood, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik.

Suggested Playing XI No.2 for Dream11 team of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match:

Wicketkeeper- Nicholas Pooran. Batsmen- Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Rahul Tripathi (Vice Captain), Kane Williamson. All-rounders- Glenn Maxwell (Captain), Aiden Markram, Shahbaz Ahmed. Bowlers- Wanindu Hasranga, Josh Hazlewood, Umran Malik.