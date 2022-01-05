Sri Lanka batsman Bhanuka Rajapaksa announces retirement from international cricket with immediate effect

Bhanuka Rajapaksa was Sri Lanka’s leading scorer in the 2010 ICC Under-19 World Cup. He made his T20 International debut with a match on the tour of Pakistan in 2019. Bhanuka made his One Day International debut in the home series against India in July last year.

Sri Lanka’s leading batsman Bhanuka Rajapaksa has announced his retirement from international cricket with immediate effect. In a letter to Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), 30-year-old Bhanuka Rajapaksa has cited family obligations as the reason for his big decision.

However, in the meantime, some media reports also claimed that he was not happy with a decision of the Sri Lankan board. In a letter to the SLC, Bhanuka Rajapakse has said, ‘I have considered my position as a player and a husband very carefully. I am taking this decision keeping in view the parenthood and family obligations associated with it.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa was Sri Lanka’s leading scorer in the 2010 ICC Under-19 World Cup. He made his T20 International debut with a match on the tour of Pakistan in 2019. Bhanuka made his One Day International debut in the home series against India in July last year.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa had criticized the selection policies in an interview after being dropped due to fitness concerns. After this, he was given a suspended ban of one year. He made a comeback from the ICC T20 World Cup last year.

There he scored a half-century against Bangladesh in the Super-12 stage. Sri Lanka won that match as well. Bhanuka played 5 One Day Internationals and 18 T20 Internationals in his career. In this, he scored 89 runs at an average of 17.80 and 320 runs at an average of 26.66 respectively.

His highest score is 65 in ODIs and 77 runs in T20 Internationals. He also played 105 T20 matches. In this, he scored 1912 runs at an average of 23.60. His highest score in T20 is 96 not out.

Some media reports quoted Sri Lankan cricket sources as saying that Bhanuka Rajapaksa has submitted his retirement letter to the Cricket Administration today. He has said that the fitness standard that has been implemented recently in Sri Lanka cricket. Because of that he will not be able to play further.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa has expressed displeasure especially with the skinfold level. He said that if he follows this fitness standard, then he will not be able to increase his power hitting ability. It is also discussed that Sri Lanka Cricket has not yet accepted his resignation.