Sri Lanka beat South Africa: slvsa Hosts Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 14 runs in the first ODI: SLvSA: Markram’s best play turned the tide, Sri Lanka won the first ODI by 14 runs

Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 14 runs in the first ODI. In the day-night match played at R. Premadasa Stadium, the hosts won the toss and elected to bat first and scored 300/9 on the scoreboard. Opener Avishka Fernando (118) scored a brilliant century and Charith Aslanka scored a half-century of 72 runs.

In reply, South Africa could only manage 286 runs in the allotted 50 overs and were 14 runs short of their target. Opener Aiden Markram scored 96 for South Africa. Rossi van der Darcy also scored 59 runs. Akila Dhananjay, who took two wickets for 65 runs for Sri Lanka, was the most successful bowler.

Chamika Karunaratne, Vanindu Hasaranga, Jayavikram took 1-1 wickets. The second match of the three-match ODI series will be played from September 4. After the ODI series, there will also be a three-match T20 series. All matches will be played at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.