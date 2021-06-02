Sri Lanka Cargo Ship Fire Could Be ‘Tragic’ for Ocean and Beaches

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — The authorities in Sri Lanka have opened a prison investigation into the crew of a cargo ship laden with poisonous chemical compounds that has been burning off the island nation’s coast for 12 days, spilling particles into the ocean and polluting the nation’s seashores.

A number of tons of plastic pellets that had been being transported on the ship have washed ashore, and Sri Lanka’s Marine Safety Authority described the spill as “most likely the worst seashore air pollution in our historical past.” Safety personnel have been employed to scour the nation’s seashores for the pellets used within the manufacturing of plastic luggage and fishing has been discouraged for miles alongside the coast.

A spokesman for Sri Lanka’s Navy mentioned the fireplace, which broke out aboard the ship, MV X-Press Pearl, on Could 20, had been contained, however on Tuesday thick, black smoke was nonetheless seen rising from the burned containers on the ship’s deck.

The spokesman, Captain Indika de Silva, mentioned the ship was carrying 1,486 containers, lots of which contained so-called harmful items, together with nitric acid, caustic soda, sodium methoxide and methane.