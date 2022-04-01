World

sri lanka crisis people protest against president Gotabaya Rajapaksa police clash many injured mob vandalized the bus

9 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
sri lanka crisis people protest against president Gotabaya Rajapaksa police clash many injured mob vandalized the bus
Written by admin
sri lanka crisis people protest against president Gotabaya Rajapaksa police clash many injured mob vandalized the bus

sri lanka crisis people protest against president Gotabaya Rajapaksa police clash many injured mob vandalized the bus

sri lanka crisis people protest against president Gotabaya Rajapaksa police clash many injured mob vandalized the bus

Sri Lanka is facing a severe economic crisis these days. Inflation is sky high and there is acute shortage of essential commodities. Meanwhile, there is news that people have started protesting outside the Sri Lankan President’s residence. During this demonstration, people clashed with the police, after which the crowd started arson fiercely.

Thursday performance According to the information received, people protested late Thursday evening in Colombo, the capital of Sri Lanka. More than 5,000 people took out a protest march in the Sri Lankan capital demanding the president to step down. During this he clashed with the police. A special task force of the paramilitary police unit had to be called in to stop the demonstration.

Power with one family It is being told that on Thursday evening people gathered on the road near the house of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. His demand was that he and his family should give up power and go back home. While the President’s elder brother Mahinda Rajapaksa is the Prime Minister, Tulsi Rajapaksa, the youngest, looks after the Finance Department. The eldest brother Chamal Rajapakse is the Agriculture Minister while the nephew Namal Rajapaksa holds the Sports Ministry.

Trouble started when the police tried to disperse the protesters who were waving posters and shouting slogans. After this people threw bottles and stones at the police. After which the police fired tear gas shells and controlled the crowd with water cannons.

READ Also  Zelenskyy warns Europe not to let war become 'routine', urges leaders to pick a city to help rebuild

What did the police say? A police spokesman in Colombo said- “45 people have been arrested, including 44 men and 1 woman. In this encounter 5 police officers including an ASP have been injured. While a police bus, 1 police jeep, 2 motorbikes were burnt and a water cannon truck damaged”.

The government says the protests were organized by an extremist group. On behalf of the government, it has been said that most of the criminals have been arrested.

The current crisis is said to have its roots in the Sri Lankan government’s move to ban imports in March 2020. The move was taken by the government to save foreign exchange for a debt of $51 billion. But this led to widespread shortages of essential commodities and skyrocketed prices.


#sri #lanka #crisis #people #protest #president #Gotabaya #Rajapaksa #police #clash #injured #mob #vandalized #bus

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap XYZ filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies Filmy4wap
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare 1337x
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2
READ Also  Islanders use strong third period to top Blue Jackets

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment