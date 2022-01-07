Sri Lankan cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka announces retirement from Test cricket 6 years ago this day made his T20 debut goodbye same day

Two days back, another Sri Lankan cricketer Bhanuka Rajapaksa suddenly announced his retirement from international cricket. Now the news of Danushka Gunatilaka’s retirement is certainly another blow to the island nation.

Sri Lankan cricketer Danushka Gunatilaka said goodbye to Test cricket on 7 January 2022. The special thing is that he made his T20 International debut 6 years ago i.e. on 7 January 2016 from the match against New Zealand. He has conveyed his decision to the Sri Lanka Cricket Board (SLC).

The opener last played a Test for his country in 2018. Due to frequent failures, he failed to make it to the long format Test. Two days back, another Sri Lankan cricketer Bhanuka Rajapaksa suddenly announced his retirement from international cricket.

Now the news of Danushka Gunatilaka’s retirement is certainly another blow to the island nation. Danushka Gunatilaka has been banned for one year by the Sri Lanka Cricket Board.

Gunatilaka broke the bio bubble during the tour of England in June 2021 along with two other Sri Lankan team members Kusal Mendis and Niroshan Dickwella.

For this reason, the board had kept him away from international cricket for a year. However, shortly after the news of Gunatilaka’s retirement, the Sri Lankan board lifted the ban on three cricketers. This means all three Mendis, Dickwella and Gunatilaka will be available to tour Zimbabwe.

The left-handed batsman has played only eight Tests so far. In this he has scored 299 runs. His average was 18.7. He had scored only two fifties in his Test career.

His numbers are far better in the limited overs format. He has represented the country in 44 ODIs and 30 T20 Internationals. In this, he has scored 1520 runs at an average of 36.19 and 568 runs at an average of 19.58 respectively.

Born on March 17, 1991 in Panadura, Gunatilaka also revealed the reason behind the sudden decision. That reason is the demand for the fitness level of Sri Lankan cricket at present.

The Sri Lanka Cricket Board has recently made several changes in the benchmark for the 2 km test from 8 minutes 53 seconds to 8 minutes 10 seconds. This was also a major reason behind Bhanuka Rajapaksa’s retirement.

A Newswire report quoted Gunatilaka as saying, “It has always been an honor to play for my country. I hope to continue to represent Sri Lanka and contribute to the best of my ability in the future whenever I am called upon to do so.