Sridevi death anniversary Sridevi tied rakhi on Boney Kapoors wrist at the behest of Mithun Chakraborty later married with him

Today is the death anniversary of late actress Sridevi, on 24 February 2018, she suddenly said goodbye to the world. Today we are going to tell you some unheard stories about him.

Bollywood’s famous and late actress Sridevi had made a mark in the industry with her brilliant style and acting. He has worked in many superhit films in his career. Fans used to be very crazy about her beauty. But suddenly on 24 February 2018, Sridevi had said goodbye to the world, her death had shocked the industry as well as the fans. At the same time, apart from films, Sridevi had been in a lot of discussion about her love life, the discussions of her affair were also fierce.

Actor Jitendra was very much liked by Sridevi, she was his big fan. The actress even gave credit for her career success to Jitendra. Actually, in the superhit film ‘Himmatwala’, it was cast only on the behest of Jitendra. After this, Sridevi was giving her heart, but when Jitendra’s wife Shobha came to know about it, she was very angry. Later Shobha called Sridevi to her house and explained.

At the same time, the affair of Sridevi and Mithun Chakraborty was also discussed fiercely in the industry. It is said that both of them got married secretly. Not only this, no one came to know about their marriage for almost three years. On the other hand Mithun Chakraborty did not want to get divorced from his wife Yogita Bali, due to which both got separated.

Meanwhile, Boney Kapoor’s entry in Sridevi’s life takes place. When Boney Kapoor saw Sridevi for the first time, he was giving his heart to her. Often Boney used to try to increase his closeness with him, which Mithun Chakraborty could not bear seeing. He even threatened Boney Kapoor many times to stay away from Sridevi.

Later, Mithun Chakraborty was so upset seeing Sridevi and Boney Kapoor together that he made Boney Kapoor tie Rakhi to the actress. This was also confirmed by Boney Kapoor’s first wife Mona Shourie.

On the other hand, Sridevi’s life was full of ups and downs. After the death of her father, she lost her life and was broken. Boney Kapoor supported him at that time. After this both started coming closer and after living with each other for a long time, Sridevi and Boney Kapoor got married on 2 June 1996.