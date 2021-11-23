Sridevi Mother did not want to Her Daughter Sridevi to shoot this iconic song of ‘Mr India’, know the reason

Sridevi has worked in more than 300 films in her career. Sridevi, who started her career as a child artist, won the hearts of the audience every time she came in front of the camera. Sridevi showed her different colors in different films and surprised the fans with her performance every time. Sridevi was very passionate about completing her film scenes. One such anecdote is when Sridevi was working in Boney Kapoor’s film ‘Mr India’.

A song was to be shot for this film. Sridevi’s mother was not in favor of shooting for which. She did not want Sridevi to dance like this in a wet saree. This song was ‘Kaate nahi katte din ye raat’. Sridevi was supposed to film this romantic song with Anil Kapoor. The song also had a rain sequence. This song of Sridevi soaked in blue chiffon sari became a super hit. Even today this song is considered one of the iconic songs.

Actually, Sridevi was ill during the shooting of this song. Sridevi was burning with fever. For some reason the shoot could not even be cancelled. In such a situation, it was decided with the consent of Sridevi that the shooting of the song in Same Day would be settled.

This incident from the film ‘Mr India’ is recorded in a book written on Sridevi by author Satyarth Nayak. Satyarth had mentioned in his book that while it was the last day of shooting of the song, Sridevi’s condition was very bad. He had fever. The shooting could not even be postponed.

That’s when Sridevi’s mother told to stop the shooting and told that Shri’s condition is not good. Filmmaker Pankaj Parashar had also mentioned this incident and told, “Sridevi gestured me to take her mother (Rajeshwari) to a corner and make me sit and give some magazine in her hand so that her attention may be distracted.” In such a situation, he sent Sridevi’s mother to the make-up room.

Although Sridevi’s mother’s concern was also justified. He was worried about his daughter because she had a high fever. His eyes were turning red from the heat of the body. In such a situation, he had to do a scene even while getting wet. In the song of the film, when the camera falls on the eyes of Sridevi wearing a blue sari, her eyes look red. That was because of no make-up but a fever.