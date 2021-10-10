Entertainment

Sridevis onscreen daughter became so big, Janhvi and Khusi failed in terms of beauty | Sridevi’s onscreen daughter became so big, Janhvi and Khusi failed in terms of beauty

7 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Sridevis onscreen daughter became so big, Janhvi and Khusi failed in terms of beauty | Sridevi’s onscreen daughter became so big, Janhvi and Khusi failed in terms of beauty
Written by admin
Sridevis onscreen daughter became so big, Janhvi and Khusi failed in terms of beauty | Sridevi’s onscreen daughter became so big, Janhvi and Khusi failed in terms of beauty

Sridevis onscreen daughter became so big, Janhvi and Khusi failed in terms of beauty | Sridevi’s onscreen daughter became so big, Janhvi and Khusi failed in terms of beauty

Riva Arora

Sridevi’s onscreen daughter Riva Arora: Riva Arora played the role of Sridevi’s daughter in the film ‘Mom’. Now she is creating panic on social media with her videos and photos.

Sridevi's onscreen daughter became so big, Janhvi and Khusi failed in terms of beauty

Photo Credit: [email protected]

var title, imageUrl, description, author, shortName, identifier, timestamp, summary, newsID, nextnews; var previousScroll = 0; //console.log("prevLoc" + prevLoc); $(window).scroll(function(){ var last = $(auto_selector).filter(':last'); var lastHeight = last.offset().top ; //st = $(layout).scrollTop(); //console.log("st:" + st); var currentScroll = $(this).scrollTop(); if (currentScroll > previousScroll){ _up = false; } else { _up = true; } previousScroll = currentScroll; //console.log("_up" + _up);

var cutoff = $(window).scrollTop() + 64; //console.log(cutoff + "**"); $('div[id^="row"]').each(function(){ //console.log("article" + $(this).children().find('.left-block').attr("id") + $(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-url')); if($(this).offset().top + $(this).height() > cutoff){ //console.log("$$" + $(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-url')); if(prevLoc != $(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-url')){ prevLoc = $(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-url'); $('html head').find('title').text($(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-title')); pSUPERFLY.virtualPage(prevLoc,$(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-title'));

//console.log(prevLoc); //history.pushState('' ,'', prevLoc); loadshare(prevLoc); } return false; // stops the iteration after the first one on screen } }); if(lastHeight + last.height()
#Sridevis #onscreen #daughter #big #Janhvi #Khusi #failed #terms #beauty #Sridevis #onscreen #daughter #big #Janhvi #Khusi #failed #terms #beauty

READ Also  Kapil Sharma Sharma Show Ghost Police Team: Saif Ali Khan calls his son Jahangir his performance during lockdown

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment