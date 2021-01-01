Srinagar clash: Security forces kill 2 militants in Srinagar clash in Kashmir

In Srinagar, security forces killed two militants in an encounter. Both the terrorists killed belonged to TRF. Among them was a supreme commander. Large quantities of weapons have been seized from the possession of the terrorists. Police officials say both were in search for a long time.According to the information received, the security forces came to know that the terrorists were hiding in Aluchi Bagh area. Based on this information, the security forces cordoned off the entire area. The militants opened fire on the team as security forces launched a search operation. The security forces had asked the militants to surrender, but the militants refused. Fighting then broke out on both sides. Both militants were killed by security forces during the clashes. The dead terrorists were identified as Sheikh Abbas and Sakiv Manzoor.

Kashmir News: LG Manoj Sinha said- ‘Pakistan uses guns for Jammu and Kashmir bandh, what is wrong if we use sticks for them?’

The terrorist Sheikh Abbas is a native of Kulgam district. He is a very old terrorist. After leaving terrorism twice, he became a terrorist again. Had been working in terrorism for about thirty years. He managed to escape from the security forces several times, but was killed on Monday. IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar says the elimination of both the terrorists is a great achievement. The list, released by police last year, included both terrorists. It had the names of both.

