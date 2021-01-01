Srinagar grenade attack: Grenade attack Srinagar CRPF jawan injured Grenade attack in Srinagar, CRPF jawan injured

A grenade attack was carried out by terrorists targeting a CRPF detachment in Sant Nagar area late on Saturday night, a day before Independence Day. One jawan has been injured in the incident. He was hospitalized for treatment. Troops have launched a search operation in the entire area.According to information received, a CRPF team was patrolling the area. Security has been tightened for Independence Day. Meanwhile, a grenade attack was carried out by the terrorists targeting the team. A grenade exploded in the distance. A young man was hit by it. There was an atmosphere of terror at the sound of the explosion. The entire area was cordoned off.

Received input on the terrorist attack

A grenade was reported at a short distance from the team. If it had exploded near the team, more damage could have been done. Police officials say the area has been cordoned off, but no trace of the attacking terrorists has been found. Security has been tightened across the state on the occasion of Independence Day. At the time, agencies were receiving information that terrorists could carry out attacks. The incidence of attacks has increased in the state over the past few days.

