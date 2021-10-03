srk says Aryan Khan can do drugs: When Shah Rukh once said about his son Aryan that he can do drugs girls can run after him

The name of Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is currently under discussion. It is said that Shah Rukh’s (SRK) son Aryan Khan’s name was among those detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) during a Rave party organized on a cruise late on Saturday night. In addition, an old interview of Shah Rukh Khan has also come to light, in which he told some stories about drugs and sex for his son Aryan Khan.

ETimes contacted a senior NCB official in this regard. Authorities have confirmed the arrest of Shah Rukh’s son Aryan and are investigating. Meanwhile, an old interview of Shah Rukh Khan is in the headlines, which he gave to Bollywood actress Simi Grewal.



In this interview, he expressed his desire to do the wrong thing for the child. However, all this was said jokingly by Shah Rukh Khan at that time, he had become a father for the first time some time back.

When Simi Grewal asked Shah Rukh how he would raise Aryan, he replied – Aryan should do all the things she could not do as a teenager. Shah Rukh had said that he wants to do a lot which he cannot do even if he wants to because he does not have so many facilities.

Shah Rukh told Simi Grewal, ‘When Aryan is 3-4 years old, I will tell him that he can go after girls, take drugs, have sex. It’s good that he started so soon that I couldn’t do it. If Aryan goes out of the house, I will like people who work with me who have daughters and they should complain to me.