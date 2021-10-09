SRK staff bringing food for Aryan: Shahrukh Khan staff seen bringing food and other necessities for Aryan Khan in Arthur Road Jail

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is currently lodged in Arthur Road Jail in a drug case. It is said that Shah Rukh Khan’s staff also reached Arthur Road Jail carrying some food and some essentials for Aryan Khan. A video of the incident has also surfaced.

Aryan Khan woke up at 6 a.m. along with other inmates in the jail and was given a head poha for breakfast. In this latest video, Shah Rukh Khan’s staff is seen walking towards the jail with some belongings. It is said that he came to Aryan with some of his necessities in addition to food, but he was not allowed to.



Aryan will have to follow the prison routine like other prisoners and will not be given any special treatment. Chapati, vegetables, dal, rice will be given to other prisoners including Aryan for lunch at 11 pm. However, it is also said that if Aryan wants to eat more than other prisoners, he will have to pay separately. For this, Aryan can order money through money order.



According to reports, prison staff flatly refused to take anything inside for Aryan Khan. However, this is not the first time the NCB has refused to do so in the past.

Earlier, Aryan Khan was in the custody of NCB from October 3. It was reported that when Gauri Khan reached the NCB office to visit her son, she had brought a burger for her, but the NCB did not allow it.

It is said that when Aryan was in the custody of the NCB, he and the other accused were given puri-bhaji, paratha and dal-bhat to eat. The meal was ordered from a restaurant on the side of the road. According to reports, the biryani was also served with lentils and rice, which was ordered from a nearby restaurant.

Aryan Khan and some of his accomplices have been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on charges of rave party at Cardelia Cruise on the Mumbai coast. Aryan’s bail was to be decided in the case, after which he is currently in judicial custody for 14 days in the custody of the NCB.