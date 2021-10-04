SRK team’s request to celebrities: According to reports, SRK team has requested Bollywood celebs not to visit Mannat: SRK team’s special request to Bollywood stars! After Salman, Mahip Kapoor, Neelam Kothari and Seema Khan also reached Mannat

Parents suffer the most when their children are in trouble and this time Shah Rukh Khan is also struggling with a similar situation. Shah Rukh Khan’s eldest son Aryan Khan is currently in the custody of the NCB for a rave party and drug use, apparently a father’s sleep deprivation. Shah Rukh Khan’s close friends in the industry have been coming to his house to meet him since the news broke, but it is heard that his team is urging actor Mannat’s (Shahrukh Khan’s bungalow) friends not to come.



Aryan Khan is in the custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) till October 7. According to reports, Shah Rukh Khan has been receiving constant calls and text messages from industry friends since the news about Aryan surfaced. Salman Khan and his sisters Arpita and Alvira had reached ‘Mannat’ to support Shah Rukh Khan. At the same time, according to India Today, many like Deepika Padukone, Kajol, Karan Johar, Rohit Shetty contacted him on the phone.

NCB reaches court over Aryan Khan, Arpita-Alvira reach ‘Mannat’

According to reports, people from the film are constantly reaching out to Shah Rukh Khan to meet him at his home. Mahep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Seema Khan also reached the house of Shah Rukh and Gauri on Monday.

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan arrested in drug case



It is reported that Shah Rukh Khan’s team has requested Bollywood celebrities not to come home to visit the actor’s family. The reason behind this is said to be the security problem due to the crowd of paparazzi present outside Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Mannat’ bungalow.

‘Shah Rukh’s son Aryan took charas at party’

Many Bollywood stars have come forward in support of Aryan and are expressing their views on social media. Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Suzanne Khan has also expressed grief over the incident for Aryan and called it unfortunate, while Hansal Mehta has also called it unjust. Many other stars and leaders have been seen supporting Shah Rukh Khan on social media.