Srmist Likely To Be Declare Srmjeee 2021 Phase 2 Result Today At Srmist.edu.in

SRMJEE Result 2021: Students appeared in the SRMJEE Phase 2 exam can check the result by visiting the official website of the institute, srmist.edu.in. After the result, the counseling process will be completed as per the guidelines issued by UGC and AICTE.

SRMJEE Result 2021: SRM Institute of Science and Technology may release the SRMJEEE Phase Two result today. SRMJEEE Phase Two exam was conducted on 29th June, 30th and 1st July. Students who appeared in this examination can check the result by visiting the official website of the institute, srmist.edu.in.

SRMJEEE 2021 Result: How to check

Candidates who appeared in the exam first visit the official website srmist.edu.in. After that SRMJEEE Click on Phase 2 Result link. After the new opening, enter the details like roll number, registration number, date of birth. After submitting the details, the result copy will appear on your computer screen. Download and keep a print copy with you.

Students can also download counseling letter

Selected or Eligible students can also download their counseling letter and check the dates after checking the result by visiting the official website. To secure their seats in SRM University students have to appear for the counseling process. Every year SRM University conducts this entrance exam for admission in various programs. The university administration has advised the candidates to keep visiting the official website regularly for the latest updates.

The counseling process will be completed as per the guidelines

The counseling process will start after the declaration of SRMJEEE Phase II Result 2021. The information released by the university administration has been said that the conduct of examination and joint counseling will be according to UGC, AICTE and Govt. SRMJEEE SRM IST is conducted for admission to B Tech programs offered at SRM University in Chennai (Kattankulathur, Vadapalani, Ramapuram and NCR), Sonepat, Haryana and SRM College in Andhra Pradesh.

