srmjeee Result 2022: SRMJEEE Result 2022: BTech Entrance Exam Result of SRMJEEE Phase-1, See Counseling Schedule here

srmjeee Result 2022: SRMJEEE Result 2022: BTech Entrance Exam Result of SRMJEEE Part-1, See Counseling Schedule here

Highlights Result of SRMJEEE Part-1 entrance check introduced.

The choice course of will begin from January 25.

The Part-I seat allocation course of shall be accomplished by January 29.

SRMJEEE Outcomes 2022 Part 1: SRM Institute of Science and Know-how (SRMIST) has launched SRMJEEE Part-1 Outcomes 2022. Candidates who had appeared for this B.Tech Entrance Examination SRMJEEE 2022 can now view their outcomes (SRMJEEE Result 2022) by visiting the official web site software.srmist.edu.in/btech. Candidates can verify SRMJEEE Exam Result 2022 from their software portal utilizing their electronic mail ID and password.



The SMRJEEE 2022 entrance examination shall be performed in three phases. The primary section examinations have been held on 08 and 09 January 2022, the outcomes of which have been revealed on the official web site. Solely eligible candidates within the first section can apply for the second section. The Distant Protected Day On-line Exam shall be held on twenty third and twenty fourth April 2022. The strategy of checking the outcomes is given under.

SRMJEEE Outcomes 2022 Part 1: Discover ways to verify outcomes

Step 1: Go to the official web site srmist.edu.in.

Step 2: Open the SRM BTech Software Portal on the house web page.

Step 3: Candidates enter their login credentials akin to electronic mail id and password.

Step 4: Now click on on ‘Submit’.

Step 5: Your consequence shall be displayed on the display screen, verify it.

Step 6: Obtain the consequence and print it out and preserve it with you for additional reference.

SRMJEEE 2022 Counseling Schedule Introduced

SRM College has additionally introduced SRMJEEE 2022 Counseling Dates for Part Examination at srmist.edu.in. As per the dates of SRM BTech Counseling, the choice course of for SRMJEEE 2022 eligible candidates will begin tomorrow, January 25. Candidates will have the ability to fill the choice until January 26. SRMJEEE 2022 Part 1 seats shall be allotted on twenty ninth January.

Direct hyperlink to outcomes

Counseling info