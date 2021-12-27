SS Rajamouli RRR ram charan jr ntr ajay devgn and Alia bhatt fees details inside. SS Rajamouli RRR Film Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt Fees

Junior NTR Fees

The role of Komaram Bheem, a revolutionary leader who rebelled against the Nizam of Hyderabad, in NTR RRR. There have been reports of Junior NTR getting a fee of between 40 to 45 crores for this film.

Ajay devgan and alia bhatt fees

Ajay Devgn will be seen doing a big and interesting cameo in RRR. According to media reports, Ajay Devgan has received a fee of 25 crores. Alia will grace the film in the role of Sita, for which she has received a remuneration of 9 crores. With this, director SS Rajamouli is being reported to get a profit of 30 percent from the film’s earnings.

Period Drama 1920s Story

This period drama depicts the story of two freedom fighters in the 1920s who together braved the British in the pre-independence era. The film narrates how a British governor captured a girl, with Komaram Bheem becoming a ‘savior’ for her. Alluri Sitarama Raju was then deployed by the British to capture Bhima. The pair further turns into a beautiful friendship.

RRR earns 700 crores

Remind that in the box office report, RRR has earned 700 crores in its bag. RRR has earned 135 crores for North Indian Rights. The budget of RRR movie has been 400 crores. RRR will release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Telugu rights have been sold for 165 crores. RRR has earned more than 800 crores through Kannada, Malayalam, Overseas Satellite Rights. The South Market is expected to be the highest earner for RRR.