SS Rajamouli RRR ram charan jr ntr ajay devgn and Alia bhatt film postponed due to omicron read facts. SS Rajamouli RRR movie Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgan, Alia Bhatt starrer film will be postponed due to Omicron.

SS Rajamouli’s much awaited film RRR RRR is releasing on 7th January 2020. With regard to the release of RRR, which was prepared in a budget of 450 crores, it is being estimated that Ramcharan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgan and Alia Bhatt’s RRR can earn 300 crores at the box office.

Releasing in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam, RRR is under threat of Omicron virus. A report in Telugu Bulletin suggests that the distributors of RRR’s Hindi release have apparently asked the makers to reschedule the release date. Because theaters in Maharashtra are running at half capacity.

When a website contacted RRR producer DVV Danayya regarding the release, he said that there will be no further delay in the release of the film. Regarding the release of RRR, it has been clearly said that it will not be postponed.

Ram Gopal Varma wrote on Twitter Seeing the growing impact of this virus, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma wrote on Twitter that the government should not allow anyone to watch RRR in theaters if they are unable to produce proof of vaccination. He further wrote that I have a great idea for the government about Omicron. Virus threat on Hindi films too READ Also Nusrat Jahan Deletes Photos With Husband Nikhil Jain After She Alleges ‘Invalid Marriage’ They should not let anyone into #RRR theaters until they show proof of double dose.. The desire to watch #RRR will triumph over people’s carelessness. According to media reports, the speed of the Omicron virus can accelerate between December and January. Along with RRR, Radhey Shyam, Prithviraj’s Hindi films released in January also remain at risk of virus. Also, let us tell you that this film will be released on OTT after 2 or 3 months after the theater release of RRR. RRR a period drama film Significantly, RRR is a period drama film. Where the story of freedom fighters will be shown. Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju are the main characters of this story. Alia Bhatt is in the role of Sita. At the same time, Ajay Devgan’s interesting cameo is said to be strong. Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn have a reason to watch this film for Hindi film audiences. Also, after the success of Bahubali, Rajamouli’s films have always attracted the attention of the audience of every language. This is the reason why this film is being promoted well among the Hindi audience.

I have a GREAT idea for the GOVERNMENT regarding OMICRON😎😎😎…They should not allow anyone into



#RRR

theaters unless they show proof of DOUBLE DOSE ..The DESIRE to see



#RRR

will CONQUER the CARELESSNESS of the PEOPLE — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin)



December 25, 2021

Story first published: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 13:32 [IST]