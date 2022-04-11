SS Rajamouli statement on success of RRR and Baahubai 2 and crossing 1000 crore mark at box office | Rajamouli became the only director to give two films of 1000 crores with RRR and Bahubali 2.

box office superstar

SS Rajamouli has carved a niche for himself in Indian cinema. One after the other, he has given blockbuster films at the box office. With Magadheera, Eega, Chhatrapati, Bahubali series and now RRR, he has proved his strong hold at the box office.

Rajamouli on the success of Baahubali and RRR

On the success of RRR and Baahubali 2, Rajamouli says, “The biggest need of a storyteller is to have maximum audience to hear his story. I am grateful, humbled and overwhelmed that I have not just one but two such films. To whom she gave that kind of reception and she entered the 1000 crore club. The success of both ‘Baahubali 2’ and ‘RRR’ has proved that a film based on human emotions can cross geographical boundaries and translate beyond language. can do.”

Brilliant record in the name of Rajamouli

SS Rajamouli is the director who has given two back to back films (Bahubali 2 and RRR) which have given opening above 200 crores. This record is not with any director till now.

back to back 500 crore movies

RRR is the second film to cross the 500 crore mark at the box office in India, after Baahubali 2, in all languages. The film has done a business of over 650 crores in India.