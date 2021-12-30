SS Rajamouli’s RRR will not postpone because of this reason, film to release on 7th January | Rajamouli’s big budget film RRR will not be postponed, will be released on January 7, this is the big reason!

After the closure of theaters in Delhi, there were rumors that the release of SS Rajamouli directorial film RRR is going to be postponed. But let us tell you, the makers have confirmed that Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn starrer RRR will not be postponed. The film is all set to release on January 7.

There is no doubt that this can also prove to be a big risk for the film. In view of the increasing cases of corona in Delhi, the Kejriwal government has issued a yellow allergy. Theaters, multiplexes, spas, gyms, auditoriums and sports complexes have once again been closed in Delhi.

After which the release date of Shahid Kapoor’s film Jersey has been postponed. But Rajamouli is sticking to the release of his film. According to the reports, the film will be postponed at the same time, if the closure of theaters in Maharashtra, Hyderabad and Tamil Nadu is announced, then in all other circumstances the film will be released on the scheduled date.