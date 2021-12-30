SS Rajamouli’s RRR will not postpone because of this reason, film to release on 7th January | Rajamouli’s big budget film RRR will not be postponed, will be released on January 7, this is the big reason!
News
oi-Neeti Sudha
After the closure of theaters in Delhi, there were rumors that the release of SS Rajamouli directorial film RRR is going to be postponed. But let us tell you, the makers have confirmed that Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn starrer RRR will not be postponed. The film is all set to release on January 7.
There is no doubt that this can also prove to be a big risk for the film. In view of the increasing cases of corona in Delhi, the Kejriwal government has issued a yellow allergy. Theaters, multiplexes, spas, gyms, auditoriums and sports complexes have once again been closed in Delhi.
‘Spider-Man No Way Home’ will surpass Sooryavanshi to become the highest grossing film of 2021
After which the release date of Shahid Kapoor’s film Jersey has been postponed. But Rajamouli is sticking to the release of his film. According to the reports, the film will be postponed at the same time, if the closure of theaters in Maharashtra, Hyderabad and Tamil Nadu is announced, then in all other circumstances the film will be released on the scheduled date.
Many makers changed the dates for RRR
In fact, the RRR team had requested several filmmakers to change their film’s release for the film’s solo release. And all the filmmakers accepted his request and changed the release date of their films. Currently, RRR is the only film to release on January 7 in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. So, the makers do not want to change the date now.. Because on their behest, many other makers had changed their dates.
will get the benefit of the festival
The film is releasing on 7 January. Hence, the makers feel that their mega-budget film will benefit from festive seasons like Pongal, Sankranti. Let us tell you, RRR is a film made on a budget of about 450 crores.
100% shows in the South
The Andhra Pradesh – Telangana market is fully functioning in the film’s favour. There the film is getting 100 percent shows. That is, every show in every theater will be shown only of RRR. Hence, the makers would not want to disappoint the local exhibitors for the Hindi belt.
Advance booking is started in Overseas
Another biggest reason for not postponing the film is the start of advance booking in overseas. The film has already sold $3 million in tickets overseas. The film has so far earned 20 crores from advance booking in the US, while there are 8 days left for the film’s release. In such a situation, the makers will have to suffer a huge loss due to postponement of the film.
-
Rajamouli named the film RRR after combining the names of 3 superstars, revealed on The Kapil Show
-
From Prithviraj, RRR to Radhe Shyam – the deep crisis of ‘Delhi lockdown’ on films coming in January 2022
-
RRR actor Ram Charan’s disclosure on The Kapil Sharma Show – I don’t understand when the director comes home
-
Ramcharan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgan’s RRR under threat of Omicron, will not release, big news!
-
Ramcharan in RRR, Jr. NTR- Ajay Devgan got the fee of crores, the senses will be blown away!
-
From Rajamouli’s RRR to Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj – these 6 films will have a box office blast in January 2022
-
After Tiger 3, Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 planning completed, big connection with RRR, complete details
-
From Brahmastra, RRR, Adipurush to Laal Singh Chaddha – Top 10 Most Awaited Films of the Year 2022 Announced
-
Biggest ever promotion event of ‘RRR’ to be held in Mumbai!
-
NTR Jr dubbed for the film ‘RRR’ in Hindi for the first time
-
Box Office: Sooryavanshi earns 300 crores, RRR due to Omicron, Prithviraj in danger, 1000 crores at stake!
-
Trailer of SS Rajamouli’s film ‘RRR’ created history, broke Bahubali’s record!
Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews
Allow Notifications
You have already subscribed
english summary
SS Rajamouli confirmed that there will be no postponement of the film RRR starring Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. Film all set to release on 7th January.
Story first published: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 11:17 [IST]
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.