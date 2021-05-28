SSA Gujarat Recruitment 2021 for Project Coordinator and District Account Officer Posts
SSA Gujarat Recruitment 2021: Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), Gujarat has invited purposes for recruitment to the publish of Project Coordinator and District Account Officer. candidates can apply to the posts via the prescribed format on or earlier than 8 June 2021.
Essential Dates:
- Final date for submission of utility: 8 June 2021
SSA Gujarat Recruitment 2021 Emptiness Particulars
- Project Coordinator- 22 Posts
- District Account Officer- 3 Posts
SSA Gujarat Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Standards
Instructional Qualification: The candidates holding B.Com/ BBA, M.Com/ MBA are eligible to use.
SSA Gujarat Recruitment 2021 Wage – Rs. 16, 500 to twenty, 000/- monthly
Obtain SSA Gujarat Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Right here
Official Web site
The way to apply for SSA Gujarat Recruitment 2021
candidates can submit their purposes via the net mode from 28 Might to eight June 2021. After submitting the net utility, the candidates can take a printout of the applying for future reference.
Newest Authorities Jobs:
SSA Assam Instructor Recruitment 2021: Purposes invited for 559 Vacancies at Decrease Main Colleges
DSSSB Recruitment 2021: Apply On-line for 13043 Instructing & Non Instructing Posts @dsssb.delhi.gov.in
NRHM Tripura Recruitment 2021 for 100 Multi Function Employee Posts, Obtain HFW Notification @tripuranrhm.gov.in
NIT Silchar Recruitment 2021 for Non Instructing Workers, Apply On-line @nits.ac.in
#SSA #Gujarat #Recruitment #Project #Coordinator #District #Account #Officer #Posts