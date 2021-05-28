SSA Gujarat Recruitment 2021 for Project Coordinator and District Account Officer Posts





SSA Gujarat Recruitment 2021: Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), Gujarat has invited purposes for recruitment to the publish of Project Coordinator and District Account Officer. candidates can apply to the posts via the prescribed format on or earlier than 8 June 2021.

Essential Dates:

Final date for submission of utility: 8 June 2021

SSA Gujarat Recruitment 2021 Emptiness Particulars

Project Coordinator- 22 Posts

District Account Officer- 3 Posts

SSA Gujarat Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Standards

Instructional Qualification: The candidates holding B.Com/ BBA, M.Com/ MBA are eligible to use.

SSA Gujarat Recruitment 2021 Wage – Rs. 16, 500 to twenty, 000/- monthly

Obtain SSA Gujarat Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Right here

Official Web site

The way to apply for SSA Gujarat Recruitment 2021

candidates can submit their purposes via the net mode from 28 Might to eight June 2021. After submitting the net utility, the candidates can take a printout of the applying for future reference.

