SSB Recruitment 2021: Walk in Interview for Specialists and GDMO Posts in October. Check here for latest updates

SSB Recruitment 2021: armed border force (SSB) Specialist and General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO) For recruitment to the posts visit their official website ssbrectt.gov.in A notification has been issued on Interested and eligible candidates can attend the interview to be conducted for recruitment to these posts.

A total of 51 posts will be recruited through this process. In which, 7 posts of Specialist and 44 posts of General Duty Medical Officer are included. According to the official notification, the selected candidates for the post of Specialist will be given a salary of Rs.85000/- per month. Whereas, the selected candidates on the post of General Duty Medical Officer will get a salary of Rs 75000 per month.

For recruitment to these posts in Sashastra Seema Bal, candidate should have Post Graduate Degree / Diploma in relevant field from recognized university or institute. Apart from this, candidates having post graduation degree should have 1.5 years and diploma candidates should have 2.5 years working experience in the relevant field. Also the age of the candidate should not be more than 70 years. For detailed information candidates can check official notification.

SI Recruitment 2021: More than 900 posts of Sub Inspector are vacant, salary will be up to 35 thousand

SSB Recruitment 2021 Candidates will be selected on the basis of Interview and then Medical Examination. This interview will be conducted from 21 October to 26 October 2021. The candidate must also carry all the necessary documents during the interview. Please note that TA/DA will not be provided for attending the interview. Check official website for more details.

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Commission has issued notification for more than 200 posts, exam will be held on February 20