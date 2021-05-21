SSB Result 2021 OUT for HC Ministerial Recruitment 2018 Exam, Check Roll No. Wise List for Skill Test Here

SSB Result 2021 OUT for HC Ministerial Recruitment 2018 Examination, Check Roll No. Wise List for Skill Test Here





SSB Result 2021 OUT for HC Ministerial Recruitment 2018 Examination @ssbrectt.gov.in. Check Result Obtain Hyperlink and different newest updates right here.

SSB ASI & HC Ministerial Result 2021: Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has launched the end result for the Publish of Head Constable Ministerial & Stenographer Recruitment 2018. All those that enrolled and appeared for SSB ASI & HC Ministerial Examination in opposition to the commercial quantity 337 can obtain the end result from the official web site of SSB.i.e.ssb.nic.in.

SSB HC Ministerial Examination 2018 was performed on 3 January 2021 and all those that have certified within the written take a look at are eligible to look for Skill Test. The roll quantity sensible record of SSB HC Ministerial Recruitment 2018 Examination have been uploaded on the official web site. Candidates are required to comply with the given steps to obtain ASI & HC Recruitment 2018 Examination Result.

How and The place to Obtain SSB ASI & HC Recruitment 2018 Examination?

Go to the official web site of SSB.i.e.ssbrectt.gov.in. Click on on “List of Eligible Candidates to look in Skill Test for the put up of Head Constable (Ministerial)-2018” ***Click on on Discover/Round below Fast Hyperlinks*** flashing on the homepage. It should redirect you to the brand new window. Then, click on on discover or round. A notification web page will likely be opened. Then, click on on the ‘List of Eligible Candidates to look within the Skill Test for the put up of Head Constable (Ministerial)-2018. A PDF will likely be opened. Candidates can test their roll quantity in PDF and save the end result for future reference.

Obtain List of Eligible Candidates to look in Skill Test for the put up of Head Constable (Ministerial)-2018

All chosen candidates are eligible to look for the ability take a look at. The board has but not introduced the ability take a look at dates. The candidates are suggested to maintain on checking on the official web site for additional updates.

Newest Authorities Jobs:

PSSSB Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT @sssb.punjab.gov.in, Apply on-line for 168 Posts

NFR Recruitment 2021 for CMP, Radiographer, Lab Tech and Different Posts, Apply @nfr.indianrailways.gov.in