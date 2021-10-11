SSC Admit Card 2021: SSC CPO SI DME Admit Card 2021 Released, Download Zone Wise Delhi Police SI CAPF ASI DME Call Letter Here

SSC Admit Card 2021: The commission has decided to conduct the medical exam from 18th to 30th October 2021 at various exam centres.

SSC CPO SI DME Admit Card 2021: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for recruitment to the post of Sub Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPF and CISF Exam 2019. Qualified candidates for the medical examination can download their call letters from the regional website of Staff Selection Commission (SSC).

The commission has decided to conduct the medical examination from 18th to 30th October 2021 at various examination centres. Candidates can download their admit card by using their roll number, name and registration number on the login page.

SSC CPO SI DME Admit Card 2021: How to Download Admit Card

Step 1: Candidates first visit the official website of Staff Selection Commission (SSC) ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: The link given on the website ‘STATUS / DOWNLOAD CALL LETTER FOR SUB-INSPECTORS IN DELHI POLICE, CAPFs & ASSISTANT SUB-INSPECTORS IN CISF EXAM-2019 – CONDUCT OF DETAILED MEDICAL EXAMINATION (DME) TO BE HELD FROM 18/10/ Click on ‘2021 TO 30/10/2021’.

Step 3: After clicking on the link a new page will open in front of the candidates.

Step 4: Now, you have three options to download your call letters. i.e. Registration Number and Date of Birth, Roll Number and Date of Birth, Name, Father’s Name and Date of Birth wise.

Step 5: After submitting the credentials, the admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Candidates can download the SSC CPO SI DME Admit Card 2021 and take a print out of it for future reference.

As of now, the admit cards for Northern Zone, Western Zone, MP Sub Zone, North Eastern Zone, KKR Zone, NWR Zone and Central Zone have been uploaded. The admit cards for the rest of the regions will be uploaded soon on the official website. Candidates should note that while appearing for the exam, they should have an original photo identity card bearing the same date of birth as in the admission certificate.