SSC Admit Card: SSC has issued the admit card for SSC JE candidates, here is the direct link to download

SSC JE Admit Card: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for Junior Engineer Paper II exam on the portal of Madhya Pradesh and Western Region. Candidates who are appearing for it can visit the regional portal to check and download their SSC JE Admit Card. Staff Selection Commission will conduct the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Quantity Surveying and Contract) Examination, 2020 (Paper-II) on 26 September at various centres. Candidates can download their SSC JE admit card either from the official website or from the direct link given below.

As per the information available on the website, candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination venue after the closing time of entry. Candidates will have to carry 2 fresh passport size photographs and one original valid photo ID proof having the same date of birth as printed on the admit card. If the date of birth is not mentioned in the photo identity card, then the candidate will also have to bring an additional certificate in original as a proof of his date of birth, failing which he will not be admitted to the examination. In case of any discrepancy in the date of birth, the candidate will not be admitted for the examination.

How to Download SSC JE 2021 Admit Card 2021

To download the admit card, first of all visit the official website sscmpr.org.

The link ‘STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR JUNIOR ENGINEER (CIVIL, MECHANICAL,ELECTRICAL, QUANTITY SURVEYING & CONTRACT) EXAMINATION, 2020 (PAPER-II) TO BE HELD ON 26/09/2021’ is flashing on the home page of the website Click.

After clicking, a new page will open, here you have to enter your registration number or roll number and date of birth.

After entering the details click on submit.

As soon as you submit your admit card will open on the screen in front of you.

Download it and keep a printout with you for future reference.

The direct link to download the admit card is https://www.sscmpr.org/index.php?Page=je_civil_elect_mech_2020_paper_2_1101.

