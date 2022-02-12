ssc Answer Key: SSC CGL 2020 Answer Key: SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key Released, How to Download, Object by 15th February – ssc cgl 2020 tier ii Answer Key released on ssc.nic.in, steps to download here

Education

SSC CGL 2020 Tier II Answer: The Staff Selection Commission has released the answer keys of Joint Degree Level (SSC CGL 2020) Tier 2 Exam 2020. Candidates appearing for the SSC CGL Tier 2 examination held in January 2022 can visit the official website of the Commission ssc.nic.in and download the answer key. Candidates can file objections till February 15, 2022.

The response sheet along with the provisional answer key of SSC Integrated Graduate Level (CGL) Exam (Tier II) 2020 has also been released. Candidates can match their answers with the answer key with the help of response sheet. If there are any objections, you can file an objection with evidence till February 15. You will have to pay Rs.100 for each answer or question to get the objection.

Learn how to download Answer Key
Step 1: First visit the official website of the Commission ssc.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the link ‘Uploading Temporary Answer Keys with Response Sheets of Candidates’ Combined Degree Level Examination (Tier II) 2020′ on the home page.
Step 3: A new page will open.
Step 4: Click on the ‘Link for Candidates’ response sheet, provisional answer sheet and submission of representation.
Step 5: The Challenge System page will open.
Step 6: Now select and submit ‘Combined Graduate Level Exam (Tier II) 2020’.
Step 7: Log in using your roll number and password.
Step 8: SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer key will be displayed on the screen.
Step 9: Download it and keep the printout with you for future reference.

Let us know that the Commission had conducted Tier II of Joint Degree Level Examination 2020 on 28th January and 29th January 2022. After the provisional answer key is removed, the final answer key and result will be published. Candidates are requested to keep checking the SSC website www.ssc.nic.in for updates related to the exam.

SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key Notice

