ssc Answer Key: SSC GD Answer Key 2021: Learn how to download ssc gd constable answer key, see update – ssc gd constable answer key 2021 and official results will come on ssc.nic.in, check for updates

Exams were open till December 15.

Answer that later, you will have the opportunity to file an objection.

2021 of SSC GD Constable North: The wait for the answer of SSC GD Constable Recruitment Exam is coming to an end soon. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will soon release the answer key on their official website ssc.nic.in. Commission (Staff Selection Commission) SSC GD Constable will issue the result along with uploading the answer key.



The SSC GD Constable Exam was conducted between 16th November to 15th December 2021 in offline mode taking into account the Covid-19 protocol. Candidates appearing for this exam are now eagerly awaiting answers and results. Usually, the SSC issues a temporary answer key within 10 to 15 days after the exam is completed. Following this pattern, it is speculated that the SSC GD Constable Answer Key may be issued by 31 December 2021.

After issuing the provisional answer key, candidates will be given an opportunity to file an objection (if any). The result (SSC GD Constable Result) will be published based on the objections received. Results could be announced in January 2022. However, the SSC has not yet officially announced the answer key and release date. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website of the Commission for the latest updates.

SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2021 How to Download: Here’s how to download

After the release of SSC GD Constable Answer Key, one has to visit the official website ssc.nic.in. On the home page, click on the North Key section. Here, the link ‘SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2021’ appears, click on it. The answer key will open on the screen. Candidates can download the answer key from here and take a printout of it and keep it with them for objection.

Vacancy Details (SSC GD Vacancy 2021 Details)

A total of 25271 vacancies of CAPF, NIA, SSA and Rifleman (GD) constables (GD) in Assam Rifles will be filled through this recruitment (SSC GD Recruitment 2021). This will include 7545 posts of BSF constables, 8464 posts of CISF constables, 3806 posts of SSB constables, 1431 posts of ITBP constables, 3785 posts of Assam Rifles and 240 posts of SSF constables.

