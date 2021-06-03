SSC CGL 2018 Important Notice Released for Recommended Candidates @ssc.nic.in, Details Here





SSC CGL 2018: Workers Choice Fee (SSC) has launched an essential discover for the profitable candidates really useful for appointment as Inspector of Posts by way of Mixed Graduate Degree Examination 2018 (CGL 2018) on its web site i.e. ssc.nic.in. SSC is inviting choice/choice of Postal Circle from the really useful candidates.

All candidates are requested to point their order of choice by Postal Circle within the prescribed format. The duly stuffed software type should be despatched to this workplace by e-mail at [email protected] and thru velocity submit on or earlier than 15 June 2021 until 5 PM, failing which it could be presumed that the candidate has no choice for Postal Circle and he/she will probably be allotted to a Postal Circle as per standards of allocation.

On the idea of the outcomes of by way of Mixed Graduate Degree Examination 2018 (CGL 2018), the fee has really useful 69 candidates for appointment as Inspector Posts in Division of Posts. The candidates can test extra particulars within the PDF hyperlink under:

SSC CGL Notice Obtain

Additionally See:

HPPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for Administrative/Police Companies, Tehsildar and different Posts

Authorities Jobs 2020 LIVE Updates: MMRDA, TMC, TANGEDCO Jobs

Authorities Jobs Exams Dates 2020 LIVE Updates: Writen Examination/Interview/DV/Talent Take a look at and all stay Updates