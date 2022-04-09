SSC CGL 2019 Final Result 2022 Government Result announced on ssc.nic.in, live link
The Commission (Staff Selection Commission) has published the roll number and list of names of the eligible candidates in the final round. The result of SSC CGL 2019 Tier-III was declared on 29th June 2021 in which eligible candidates were called for skill test and document verification.
SSC CGL 2019 Final Result 2022: Here’s how to check your result
Step 1: First of all visit the official website of SSC ssc.nic.in.
Step 2: On the Home page, go to the Results tab and select CGL.
Step 3: Click on PDF link of SSC CGL 2019 Final Result.
Step 4: PDF will open on the screen.
Step 5: Find your roll number by typing ctrl + f.
Step 6: Download the PDF and keep the printout with you.
A total of 7700 candidates were selected
A total of 8428 vacancies were to be filled in various officer posts through this recruitment drive, but only 7700 candidates have been selected. These include 3285 candidates in general category, 1107 in SC, 615 in ST, 1912 in OBC and 781 in EWS category. That means a total of 292 posts are vacant. The Commission has published the list of selected candidates, category wise cut off on their website.
SSC CGL 2019 Result List-1
List-2 and
List-3
Important Notice Link
