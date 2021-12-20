SSC CGL 2019 Result: # declare_cgl19_result: ssc cgl 2019 Candidates are waiting for final result.

Questions are once again appearing on the Staff Selection Commission i.e. SSC. Candidates are upset over SSC’s CGL recruitment case. Students awaiting final result are tweeting with the hashtag # declare_cgl19_result. In fact, due to the generalization in Tier 2, the number of candidates decreased and many increased, then the candidates with lower number went first to CAT and then to Delhi High Court. According to the candidates, the Central Administrative Tribunal has stayed the final decision on the recruitment as per the order of the Delhi High Court. However, the final results are expected to be announced on February 15, 2022, according to the official website of the SSC.

According to the candidates, on the one hand, the case is stuck in the court and it will be heard on April 12, 2022, and on the other hand, the verdict is expected by February 15, 2022. If the court has stayed the verdict, then the question arises as to how the verdict will be delivered on time. Like the 2017 recruitment, this recruitment is likely to be delayed due to a court case. The candidates demanded that the SSC should request the CAT to postpone the date of hearing so that the court case could be concluded as soon as possible and their final verdict could be declared.



XAT Admit Card 2022: Xavier Aptitude Test 2022 Admit Card will be available for download soon



We would like to inform you that the notification of CGL Exam was published on 22nd October 2019. His Tier 1 exam was then conducted from 2nd to 9th March 2020. Tier 2 exams were held on November 15, 16 and 18. The November 18 paper was simple, then generalized, so the number of candidates who submitted papers on November 18 decreased, while the number increased. This led to a dispute and some of the students who got low marks went to the high court. The Tier 3 examination was held on 22nd November 2020 and then from 1st to 30th September 2021 the candidates were scrutinized. Now that all the procedures have been completed, thousands of candidates are waiting for the final results.