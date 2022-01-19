SSC CGL 2020 Main Exam: Demand for Postponement of SSC CGL Main Exam, Students Launch Campaign on Twitter – Candidates Demanding Postponement of SSC CGL Main Exam

Highlights The CGL foremost examination is being demanded to be postponed.

The scholars launched a marketing campaign on Twitter.

Exams are more likely to be on time.

The Workers Choice Fee conducts CGL (CGL) examinations on the joint diploma stage yearly. Graduates apply for the CGL examination. The CGL foremost examination shall be held on January 28 and 29. Many candidates usually are not prepared for the examination attributable to growing circumstances of corona within the nation. They’re afraid of getting corona an infection. Additionally many candidates have contracted corona. In such a scenario, a big quantity of candidates are demanding postponement of this examination.



The scholars referred to as and emailed the workplace of the Workers Choice Fee however obtained no response. To fulfill their demand, college students are tweeting at present with the hashtag # Postpone_cgl_mains2020.

Candidate Tania wrote in a tweet, “Humble request to SSC, please take CGL foremost examination when Kovid’s graph begins to say no. Each life is essential. “

Deepak Chaudhary from Rajasthan instructed Navbharat Occasions, “I’m focused on SSC CGL and he has handed the pre-examination with 150 marks. I just lately took the CHSL examination on January 9 and after that I began exhibiting signs of COVID from which I’ve just lately recovered. Because of the growing quantity of circumstances of corona and the declining means of transportation, issuing CGL Mains papers could be very scary and annoying. There may be additionally the worry of coming into contact with babies within the house. It’s requested that the Fee ought to take the difficulty to postpone the examination for a while.

Meenal, initially from Madhya Pradesh, says, “My identify is Meenal, I scored 148 marks in CGL Pre. I dwell in Agar Malwa in Nalkheda district and I discovered my examination heart in Bhopal which is 200 kilometers away from my home. Corona circumstances are on the rise in Madhya Pradesh. Tens of millions of college students should journey by public transport to sit down for the exams, which may make the scenario worse. If I get contaminated, my household shall be in peril. I’m additionally risking my household’s life. Please postpone the examination.

Yogesh Kaushik from Uttar Pradesh says, “My CGL Tier 2 examination is on twenty eighth and twenty ninth January. Corona circumstances are steadily rising and it’s stated that corona circumstances will attain Shige by the top of January, but 2.5 lakh sufferers are coming every day. Our take a look at facilities are 500-600 kilometers away. Nearly all of the exams for the month of January have been postponed, so the CGL exams also needs to be postponed. I’ve 174 marks in Tier 1 so if I get a corona I will be unable to take the CGL Tier 3 examination on sixth February and all my onerous work shall be wasted. We demand that this examination be postponed instantly.

What does the Workers Choice Fee must say?

We spoke to a senior official of the Workers Choice Fee. He instructed Navbharat Occasions, “Corona circumstances are declining in Delhi and Maharashtra. Aside from CGL, many exams are additionally being performed. Subsequently, we’ve got no plans to postpone the exams. The exams shall be held on time.”