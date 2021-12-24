SSC CGL 2022 Exam: SSC CGL Exam 2022 Pattern: CGL Exam Pattern and syllabus is here, take a look – ssc cgl tier 1 exam 2022 Exam pattern and syllabus Learn in Hindi

Highlights The CGL Tier-1 exam will be held in the month of April.

Graduates and above 18 years of age can apply.

100 questions are asked from four subjects.

SSC CGL Exam 2022 is a prestigious exam for graduate candidates. SSC Combined Graduate Level (SSC CGL) is a four-level examination. Its Tier 1 online integrated degree level i.e. CGL Exam 2022 (SSC CGL Tier-1 Exam 2022) will be conducted by the Staff Selection Commission in April 2022. A notification has been issued for this. These are temporary dates according to the SSC calendar, they may change.



Staff Selection Commission SSC CGL recruits for various posts in various Ministries, Departments and Institutions of the Central Government. These positions are SI, Tax Assistant C, UDC, Assistant, Accountant, Auditor, JSO, Inspector, ASO, Assistant Audit Officer etc. If you are preparing for this exam to be selected for these positions, here we will give you complete information about the Tier-1 pattern and syllabus of this exam. Through which you can strengthen your preparation.

Eligibility required to apply for the exam



The age of the candidate should not be more than 30 years.

The minimum age for this post is 18 to 20 years.

For CGL exam, it is mandatory for the candidate to be a graduate.

SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam Sample



This test is conducted online. At this stage 100 questions of total 200 marks are asked. You will get 1 hour for this. This paper is divided into four sections namely General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness / General Knowledge, Quantitative Aptitude and English Comprehension. Out of these subjects 25 questions will be asked and each question will have 2 marks. At the same time, there is also a negative marking of 0.50 points for the wrong answer.

SSC CGL Tier 1 Course



Common sense and logic



Verbal and non-verbal similarities, similarities and differences, spatial images, spatial orientation, problem solving analysis, decision making ability, visual memory, differences, relational concepts, numerical reasoning, number series, non-verbal reasoning, coding-decoding, statement and Conclusions, Semantic Analogy, Symbolic / Number Analogy, Shape Analogy, Semantic Classification, Symbolic / Numeric Classification, Shape Classification, Semantic Series, Number Series, Shape Series, Word Formation, Numerical Operation, Symbolic Operation, V. Turn and open, index, address match, date and city match, size question, deep reflection, etc.

Quantitative ability



Calculation of whole numbers, decimals, fractions, relationship between numbers, profit and loss, discount, partnership business, mix and match, time and distance, working hours, percentages, ratios and proportions, square root, average, interest, school algebra and prep Algebraic identification, graph of linear equations, triangle and its different centers, uniformity and similarity of triangles, circle and its vertices, tangents, angles connected by the vertices of circle, tangent to two or more circles, triangle, quadrilateral, regular polygon, right prism, right circle Cone, right circular cone, circle, height and distance, histogram, frequency polygon, bar shape and pie chart, hemisphere, rectangular parallelogram, regular right pyramid triangle triangle triangle parallel, degree and radian measurement, standard identification, complementary angle etc. .

General Awareness / General Knowledge



General Awareness will have questions on current affairs, India and its neighbors. It asks about history, geography, economic scenario, culture, general policy and scientific research. Scientific research includes physics, chemistry, and biology. Mainly in this topic you will be asked questions about the current events of the last 6 months.