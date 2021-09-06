SSC CGL Admit Card 2021: Admit card released for document verification at sscmpr.org. Download with these steps

SSC CGL Admit Card 2021: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Combined Graduate Level in Group B and C Category (CGL) Admit card has been issued for recruitment to various posts through examination 2019. The candidates who have successfully cleared the written test can appear for the document verification held from 6th September to 29th September 2021.

Till now SSC for Madhya Pradesh region only by the commission CGL DV Admit Card 2019 has been uploaded. Other candidates also admit card will be issued soon. All the candidates can download their admit card through these steps on the official website.

How to download SSC CGL DV Admit Card 2019

Step 1: First of all candidates visit the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Region of the Commission, sscmpr.org.

Step 2: After this on the home page “Download Call Letter for Combined Graduate Level Examination 2019 – Document Verification Regarding. Click on the link “To be held from 06/09/2021 to 29/09/2021”.

Step 3: After this a new page will open in front of you. Here you will have two option to download the admit card.

Step 4: Enter your Roll Number/Registration Number and Date of Birth and click on the Search button. Apart from this, you can also search the admit card through your name, father’s name and date of birth.

Step 5: After this your admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 6: You can also download your admit card and take a print out.

Please note that it is mandatory to appear in the document verification for recruitment. The candidates who will not appear for it will not be selected by the commission. Candidates can check the official website of Staff Selection Commission for latest updates.