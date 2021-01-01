SSC CGL Admit Card 2021 released at www.sscnr.net.in,check here the details and download direct link – SSC CGL Admit Card: SSC has activated the link to download the admit card, these documents have to be carried

SSC CGL Admit Card 2021: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Northern Region has uploaded the admit card for Tier 1 Combined Graduate Level Examination to be held from 13 August to 24 August 2021. Candidates SSC NR Admit Card Official Website of SSC Northern Region www.sscnr.net.in can download from. SSC NR CGL Admit Card download link is given below.

According to the official website of SSC NR, “The candidate must carry an original photo identity card bearing the same date of birth as printed on the admit card. If the date of birth is not mentioned in the photo identity card, the candidate will have to bring an additional certificate in original as a proof of date of birth. In case of mismatch between the date of birth given in the admission certificate and the photo identity card/certificate brought in support of the date of birth, the candidate will not be allowed to appear in the examination.

How to Download SSC NR CGL Admit Card 2021

Firstly official website of SSC Northern Region sscnr.net.in Go to

On the homepage of the website, you will find the link to download the admit card ‘ADMIT CARD FOR COMBINED GRADUATE LEVEL EXAMINATION – 2020 (TIER-I)’ will get.

Read the instructions given there and ‘I Agree’ by clicking on ‘Submit’ Do it

Now a new page will open in front of you. Enter the required details there and submit.

The direct link to download the admit card is https://sscnr.nic.in/newlook/Admitcard_CGLE_TIER_I_2020/Instructions.aspx.





