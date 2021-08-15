SSC CGL Admit Card: Admit Card for Karnataka Kerala Region released at ssckkr.kar.nic.in. Download with these steps – SSC CGL Admit Card

SSC CGL Admit Card: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Combined Graduate Level Examination for Karnataka and Kerala Region (CGL) – 2020 Tier 1 admit card has been released on its official website. candidates who have SSC CGL Exam 2020 had applied for, he is now on the official website ssckkr.kar.nic.in You can download your admit card through

Please tell that for Karnataka Kerala region by the commission CGL Exam 2020 (Tier 1) Will be held from 14th August to 24th August 2021 at various centres. To appear in this exam candidates can download their admit card on the official website through these steps.

How to download SSC CGL Admit Card

Step 1: First of all candidates visit the official website of SSC Karnataka Kerala at ssckkr.kar.nic.in.

Step 2: After that on the link “Combined Graduate Level Exam, 2020- Click here to know the Venue city, date of exam and time for CGLE 2020 Tier-1 scheduled from 13.08.2021 to 24.08.2021” appearing on the home page Click.

Step 3: Now a new page will open in front of you.

Step 4: Here you enter your registration number and date of birth and click on the login button.

Step 5: Now your admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 6: You can also download and take a print out of your admit card.

As per the information given on the website, candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination venue after the closing time of admission. Apart from this, the candidates will also have to carry the original valid photo ID card in addition to the admit card to appear in the exam. For detailed information candidates can check the official website.





