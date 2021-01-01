SSC CGL Answer Key 2021: Download Combined Graduate Level Response Sheet SSC CGL Answer Key 2021 Out at ssc.nic.in

SSC CGL Answer Key 2021: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has uploaded the answer key along with the answer sheet of Tier 1 exam of candidates for Combined Graduate Level (CGL) posts. All those who are waiting for SSC CGL Answer Key can now download SSC CGL Answer Key from the official website of Staff Selection Commission (SSC) at ssc.nic.in.

If candidates have any objection, you can raise objection regarding this answer key through online mode from 02 September 2021 (6:00 PM) to 07 September 2021 (6:00 PM). Candidates who want to raise objection will have to pay the fee. Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 100 for raising objection on 1 question.

SSC CGL Answer Key: How to Download Answer Key

Step 1: Candidates first visit the official website of Staff Selection Commission (SSC) ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Candidates click on the link ‘Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys along with Candidates’ Response Sheet(s) of Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2020 (Tier-I)’ given on the website.

Step 3: Candidates will now have SSC CGL Answer Key PDF

Step 4: Click on the link ‘Link for Candidate’s Response Sheet(s) & Tentative Answer Keys and submission of representation’ given in the PDF.

Step 5: After this a new window will open in front of the candidates, enter the requested information.

Step 6: Candidates can check SSC CGL Answers.

Candidates can take a print out of their response sheet. SSC CGL Exam 13 August to 24 August 2021 Assistant Audit Officer Group ‘B’ Gazetted (Non Ministerial), Assistant Section Officer, Inspector, Assistant Enforcement Officer, Sub Inspector, Assistant, Divisional Accountant, Junior Statistical Officer, Statistical Investigator, Accounts It was conducted for recruitment to the post of Examiner, Accountant, Junior Accountant, Senior Secretariat Assistant/Higher Division, Clerk, Tax Assistant etc.