ssc cgl exam 2021: ssc cgl exam 2021-22: ssc cgl application will start from 23rd December, check important information here

SSC CGL Exam 2021-22 Notification, Government Jobs 2021:This is good news for candidates preparing for SSC CGL recruitment. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will soon issue Combined Graduate Level Tier-1 Notification (SSC CGL Notification). Candidates can apply online till January 23, 2022. The SSC CGL is one of the largest examinations in the country for which the minimum academic qualification is a bachelor’s degree.



In fact, the Commission (SSC) had recently released the SSC Exam Dates 2022-23 calendar on the official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in. These include SSC CGL as well as SSC CHSL, SSC MTS (SSC MTS) and SSC Constable GD (SSC GD Constable) including many recruitment notification release date and temporary exam date.

SSC CGL is organized to fill various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in various Ministries / Departments / Institutions. According to the SSC Exam Calendar, Online application for SSC CGL Tier 1 will start from 23rd December 2021. The Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 1 Exam will be held in April 2022. The notification will be published soon on the official website ssc.nic.in.

The SSC CGL exam is conducted through two computer based exams, one is Data Entry Skills Test or Computer Proficiency Test and the other is Descriptive Paper. Candidates who will be called for document verification will have to submit three year marks like Degree, Temporary Certificate, Degree Degree etc.

Let us know that online registration of SSC CHSL will start after SSC CGL Tier-1. According to the SSC Exam Calendar, the application process for CHSL will start from 01 February 2022. Exam dates are not currently announced.

