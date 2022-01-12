ssc cgl Latest News: ssc cgl 2021 Important Notice: ssc cgl Tier 1 Important Notice Issued, How To Apply – ssc cgl 2021 Important Notice On ssc.nic.in, Check Government Results, Important Dates

ssc cgl Latest Information: ssc cgl 2021 Important Notice: ssc cgl Tier 1 Important Notice Issued, How To Apply – ssc cgl 2021 Important Notice On ssc.nic.in, Check Government Outcomes, Important Dates

Highlights Important Notice issued for SSC CGL 2021 Tier-I.

The Fee has given needed recommendation to the aspiring candidates.

The examination shall be held in April 2022. (*1*)

SSC CGL 2021 Important Be aware: The Employees Choice Fee (SSC) has issued an essential discover concerning the final date to use for the SSC CGL Tier I examination. On-line software for SSC Built-in Graduate Degree Examination (SSC CGL) 2021 Tier I has began on twenty third December 2021. Candidates can apply on-line by visiting the official web site of the Fee (SSC) at ssc.nic.in. The applying deadline is January 23, 2022.



The SSC has issued a discover on its web site giving needed recommendation to the candidates who’re keen to use for SSC CGL 2021 however haven’t but crammed it. “Within the curiosity of the candidates, it’s being reiterated that the aspiring candidates for the Mixed Diploma Degree Examination-2021 ought to submit their on-line functions earlier than the final date, i.e. earlier than 23.01.

Tell us that by way of SSC CGL Recruitment Examination 2021, Group B and Group C posts in varied Ministries / Departments / Establishments of Government of India and varied Constitutional Establishments / Statutory Establishments / Tribunals shall be crammed. On this, varied posts together with Assistant Officer, Earnings Tax Inspector, Inspector, Sub-Inspector, Junior Officer, Auditor, Accountant shall be crammed in varied departments. SSC CGL job notifications and essential data could be considered immediately under the hyperlink.

SSC CGL 2021 Important Dates: Bear in mind these dates

Begin of on-line software – twenty third December 2021

Final date for submission of software – twenty third January 2022

Final date for submission of software charge – twenty fifth January 2022

Alternative to restore on-line – 28 January to 01 February 2022

Tier-1 Examination (SSC CGL 2021 Examination) – April 2022

Are you aware the best way to apply?

Step 1: Go to the official web site of SSC, ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Go to the ‘Register Now’ hyperlink on the homepage, fill within the required particulars and create a login credential.

Step 3: Now log in along with your registration quantity and password and go to the ‘CGLE 2021’ part within the ‘Latest Notifications’ tab and click on on the relevant hyperlink.

Step 4: Fill within the required particulars and add the paperwork.

Step 5: Pay the charge and click on on submit hyperlink.

Step 6: Your kind shall be submitted, leaving a printout of the affirmation web page for additional reference.

Important Notice of SSC CGL Tier I.

ssc cgl 2021 notification

See this essential tip earlier than making use of

