SSC CGL Result 2020: CGL Tier 2 Result Announced, Check Here With One Click – Here is how to check ssc cgl Result 2020 21 for Tier 2 at ssc.nic.in

Staff Selection Commission has released the result of SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam (SSC CGL Tier 2 Result 2020). Candidates appearing for the Joint Graduate Level Examination Tier-2 can view their results by visiting the official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in. The Tier-II examination was conducted on January 28, January 29 and February 2 in a computer-based manner, while the Tier-3 (descriptive paper) examination was conducted on February 6 at various places across the country.Candidates who did not qualify in Tier-2 will not be considered for appearing in Tier-3 and for further selection. Candidates can check their score from 5th May to 26th May using their registration number and password.

Check out SSC CGL Tier 2 Result 2020 from this direct link

Candidates can view their results by clicking on the direct link given below.

SSC CGL Tier 2 Results 2020 Direct Link

How to check SSC CGL Tier 2 Result 2020



Step 1: First of all go to the official website of SSC ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Then click on the results icon on the website.

Step 3: Now click on the link of the result given below for the Combined Degree Level Examination, 2020 (Tier-II): List of selected candidates for the assessment of Tier-III for the post of AAO (List-1).

Step 4: A list of selected candidates will appear, in which roll number and name will be given.

Step 5: If your roll number and name are in it, then you have passed.