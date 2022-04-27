SSC CGL Result 2020: CGL Tier 2 Result Announced, Check Here With One Click – Here is how to check ssc cgl Result 2020 21 for Tier 2 at ssc.nic.in
Candidates who did not qualify in Tier-2 will not be considered for appearing in Tier-3 and for further selection. Candidates can check their score from 5th May to 26th May using their registration number and password.
How to check SSC CGL Tier 2 Result 2020
Step 1: First of all go to the official website of SSC ssc.nic.in.
Step 2: Then click on the results icon on the website.
Step 3: Now click on the link of the result given below for the Combined Degree Level Examination, 2020 (Tier-II): List of selected candidates for the assessment of Tier-III for the post of AAO (List-1).
Step 4: A list of selected candidates will appear, in which roll number and name will be given.
Step 5: If your roll number and name are in it, then you have passed.
