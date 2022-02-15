ssc cgl Result: SSC CGL Final Result 2019, Sarakri Result will be announced today on ssc.nic.in

The wait for SSC CGL result is coming to an end soon. As per the instructions issued by the Staff Selection Commission, the final results of SSC Integrated Degree Level Examination 2019 (SSC CGL Result) will be released on 15th February 2022. Candidates appearing for this examination can view their results by visiting the official website of the Commission (sSC) ssc.nic.in. Candidates who qualify in this examination will be recruited as per the posts mentioned in the official notification.According to the official notification, the final result of SSC CGL 2019 will be prepared based on all the three levels of the exam. Nevertheless, the final selection of candidates will be based on the total marks they have obtained along with the preference they have given. SSC CGL 2019 Skills Test was conducted on 15th and 16th September 2021. In which candidates had to take Data Entry Speed ​​Test (DEST), PowerPoint Presentation / Generation of Slides (MS PowerPoint), and Spreadsheet (MS Excel). Candidates appearing for the aptitude test can view their results on the official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in. The method of checking the results is given below.

How to check SSC CGL 2019 results: Here’s how to check results

Step 1: Visit SSC’s official website.

Step 2: On the home page, click the Results tab.

Step 3: Now click on the CGL link where click on the ‘SSC CGL 2019 Results’ link (the link will be activated after the result is announced).

Step 4: Enter your registration number and password and click submit.

Step 5: SSC CGL results will open on the screen.

Step 6: Check it out and download it.

Step 7: Candidates can take a printout of the result and keep it with them for further reference.

The SSC CGL Final Scorecard will contain the personal details of the candidates along with their registration number, roll number, eligibility status etc. Please note that the final score is based on a generalization process. The answer key will also be published along with the SSC CGL result.

