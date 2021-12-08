ssc cgl Salary: ssc cgl: ssc cgl Recruitment Selection Process and Salary
Highlights
- Salary for SSC CGL Level 7 posts is city wise.
- In SSC CGL Level 5 Rs. Fill up to 92,300
- Find out here what is the salary according to the posts
1. SSC CGL Level 8 Salary Structure
Under SSC CGL, the basic salary of candidates recruited for Level-8 posts ranges from Rs. 47,600 to Rs. 1,51,100. The grade pay is Rs. 4800. Allowances are added separately, which are as follows
HRA by city
- 24 per cent for Class A city – Rs. 11,424
- 16% for Class B City – Rs. 7,616
- 8% for Class C city – Rs. 3,808
- DA (17 per cent) – Rs 8,092
- Travel Allowance (TA) – 3600 in cities, 1800 in other places
There are different salaries for SSC CGL Level 8 posts in different cities. Of which Rs 70,716 in Class A cities, Rs 66,908 in Class B cities, Rs 63,100 in Class C cities.
2. SSC CGL Level 7 Salary Structure
Under SSC CGL, Grade Pay for Level-7 candidates is Rs. 4600 and basic salary is Rs. 44,900 to Rs. 1,42,400. Allowances are added separately, which are as follows-
HRA CityOn the basis of
- 24 per cent for Class A city – Rs 10,776
- 16% for B class city – Rs. 7,184
- 8% for Class C city – Rs. 3,592
- DA (17 per cent) – Rs 7,633
- Travel Allowance (TA) – 3600 in cities, 1800 in other places
The city wise salary for SSC CGL Level 7 posts is as under. In Class A cities – Rs. 66,909, in Class B cities – Rs. 63,317, in Class C cities – Rs. 59,725.
3. SSC CGL Level 6 Salary Structure
Under SSC CGL, Grade Pay for Level-6 candidates is Rs. 4200 and basic salary is Rs. 35,400 to 1,12,400. Allowances are added separately, which are as follows –
HRA CityOn the basis of
- 24 per cent for Class A city – Rs 8,496
- 16% for Class B City – Rs. 5,664
- 8% for Class C city – Rs 2,832
- DA (17%) – Rs.6,018
- Travel Allowance (TA) – 3600 in cities, 1800 in other places
According to different cities, the minimum wage for SSC CGL Level 6 posts is Rs 53,514 in Class A cities, Rs 50,682 in Class B cities and Rs 46,050 in Class C cities.
4. SSC CGL Level 5 Salary Structure
Under SSC CGL, Grade Pay for Level-5 candidates is Rs. 2800 and basic salary is Rs. 29,200 to 92,300. The allowance they get is as follows.
HRA by city
- 24 per cent for Class A city – Rs. 7,008
- 16% for B class city – Rs. 4,672
- 8% for Class C city – Rs. 2,336
- DA (17 per cent) – Rs 4,964
- Travel Allowance (TA) – 3600 in cities, 1800 in other places
The salary for SSC CGL Level 5 posts is Rs. 44,772 in A class cities, Rs. 42,436 in B class cities and Rs. 38,300 in C class cities.
5. SSC CGL Level 4 Salary Structure
Under SSC CGL, the basic salary of candidates recruited for Level-4 posts ranges from Rs. 25,500 to Rs. 81,100. In which grade pay is 2400 rupees. Also allowances are added separately.
HRA by city
- 24 per cent for Class A city – Rs. 6,120
- 16% for B class city – Rs. 4,080
- 8% for Class C city – Rs. 2,040
- DA (17%) – Rs.4,335
- Travel Allowance (TA) – 3600 in cities, 1800 in other places
The salary for SSC CGL Level 4 posts by city is Rs. 39,555 in Class A cities, Rs. 37,515 in Class B cities and Rs. 33,675 in Class C cities.
Note- Remember, there may be a slight difference between these salary figures and the actual salary figures of SSC CGL. Because from time to time government decisions affect salaries.
