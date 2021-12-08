ssc cgl Salary: ssc cgl: ssc cgl Recruitment Selection Process and Salary

Highlights Salary for SSC CGL Level 7 posts is city wise.

In SSC CGL Level 5 Rs. Fill up to 92,300

Find out here what is the salary according to the posts

SSC CGL Recruitment: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC-Staff Selection Commission) conducts several examinations every year for recruitment in various departments of the Central Government. One of these is the Combined Degree Level Recruitment Examination (SSC CGL). Millions of candidates sit for this exam every year. Thousands of posts are also made for them. But do you know why there is so much competition among young people for this job, what positions they are recruited for and what salaries they get? Through this article we will give you all the necessary information.



1. SSC CGL Level 8 Salary Structure

Under SSC CGL, the basic salary of candidates recruited for Level-8 posts ranges from Rs. 47,600 to Rs. 1,51,100. The grade pay is Rs. 4800. Allowances are added separately, which are as follows

HRA by city

24 per cent for Class A city – Rs. 11,424

16% for Class B City – Rs. 7,616

8% for Class C city – Rs. 3,808

DA (17 per cent) – Rs 8,092

Travel Allowance (TA) – 3600 in cities, 1800 in other places

There are different salaries for SSC CGL Level 8 posts in different cities. Of which Rs 70,716 in Class A cities, Rs 66,908 in Class B cities, Rs 63,100 in Class C cities.

2. SSC CGL Level 7 Salary Structure

Under SSC CGL, Grade Pay for Level-7 candidates is Rs. 4600 and basic salary is Rs. 44,900 to Rs. 1,42,400. Allowances are added separately, which are as follows-

HRA CityOn the basis of

24 per cent for Class A city – Rs 10,776

16% for B class city – Rs. 7,184

8% for Class C city – Rs. 3,592

DA (17 per cent) – Rs 7,633

Travel Allowance (TA) – 3600 in cities, 1800 in other places

The city wise salary for SSC CGL Level 7 posts is as under. In Class A cities – Rs. 66,909, in Class B cities – Rs. 63,317, in Class C cities – Rs. 59,725.

Also read: RRB Group D Exam Date: Railway Group D Exam Date Announced, see instructions here



3. SSC CGL Level 6 Salary Structure

Under SSC CGL, Grade Pay for Level-6 candidates is Rs. 4200 and basic salary is Rs. 35,400 to 1,12,400. Allowances are added separately, which are as follows –

HRA CityOn the basis of

24 per cent for Class A city – Rs 8,496

16% for Class B City – Rs. 5,664

8% for Class C city – Rs 2,832

DA (17%) – Rs.6,018

Travel Allowance (TA) – 3600 in cities, 1800 in other places

According to different cities, the minimum wage for SSC CGL Level 6 posts is Rs 53,514 in Class A cities, Rs 50,682 in Class B cities and Rs 46,050 in Class C cities.

4. SSC CGL Level 5 Salary Structure

Under SSC CGL, Grade Pay for Level-5 candidates is Rs. 2800 and basic salary is Rs. 29,200 to 92,300. The allowance they get is as follows.

HRA by city

24 per cent for Class A city – Rs. 7,008

16% for B class city – Rs. 4,672

8% for Class C city – Rs. 2,336

DA (17 per cent) – Rs 4,964

Travel Allowance (TA) – 3600 in cities, 1800 in other places

The salary for SSC CGL Level 5 posts is Rs. 44,772 in A class cities, Rs. 42,436 in B class cities and Rs. 38,300 in C class cities.

Also Read: MPPEB Prison Detective Results 2021: Final Results Announced for Hundreds of Prison Vacancies, See Link



5. SSC CGL Level 4 Salary Structure

Under SSC CGL, the basic salary of candidates recruited for Level-4 posts ranges from Rs. 25,500 to Rs. 81,100. In which grade pay is 2400 rupees. Also allowances are added separately.

HRA by city

24 per cent for Class A city – Rs. 6,120

16% for B class city – Rs. 4,080

8% for Class C city – Rs. 2,040

DA (17%) – Rs.4,335

Travel Allowance (TA) – 3600 in cities, 1800 in other places

The salary for SSC CGL Level 4 posts by city is Rs. 39,555 in Class A cities, Rs. 37,515 in Class B cities and Rs. 33,675 in Class C cities.

Note- Remember, there may be a slight difference between these salary figures and the actual salary figures of SSC CGL. Because from time to time government decisions affect salaries.